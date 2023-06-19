External Defibrillators Market Set to Double in Value, Hitting $5.2 Billion by 2031

United States External Defibrillators Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-advancing field of medical technology, the external defibrillators market has emerged as a significant player, demonstrating remarkable growth and potential. With its transformative impact on saving lives, the market's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Starting from a solid foundation, the external defibrillators market witnessed remarkable growth in 2021, when its valuation reached an impressive $2.7 billion. This achievement is a testament to the increasing awareness of the importance of defibrillation in emergency medical situations and the continuous advancements in defibrillator technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for even greater accomplishments. Projections indicate that by 2031, the external defibrillators market will soar to new heights, reaching a staggering $5.2 billion. This anticipated growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the expanding geriatric population, and the increasing adoption of defibrillators in public places and healthcare settings.

The market's future trajectory is guided by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2022 to 2031. This steady growth rate reflects the consistent demand for advanced external defibrillators, as well as the continuous technological innovations and enhancements introduced by industry players.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. MEDIANA CO.

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. Asahi Kasei Corporation

4. CU MEDICAL GERMANY GMBH

5. Stryker

6. Nihon Kohden

7. SHENZHEN COMEN MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS

8. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

9. Schiller Ag

10. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬:

1. 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

a. Public Access Market: This segment pertains to the deployment of external defibrillators in public spaces, such as schools, airports, shopping malls, and sports arenas. The aim is to make defibrillators easily accessible to bystanders in case of emergencies. b. Alternate Care Market: This segment includes healthcare settings beyond traditional hospitals, such as clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and rehabilitation centers. c. Home: External defibrillators are increasingly being used in home settings to provide immediate assistance in case of cardiac emergencies for individuals with high-risk medical conditions or a history of heart disease. d. Hospitals: Hospitals continue to be a significant end user of external defibrillators, where these devices are crucial in managing cardiac arrests and emergencies within medical facilities. e. Pre-Hospitals: This segment refers to the use of external

defibrillators by emergency medical services (EMS) and paramedics in pre-hospital settings, including ambulances and other emergency response vehicles.

2. 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧: 𝐚. 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫:

This type of defibrillator requires healthcare professionals to manually analyze the patient's heart rhythm and administer the appropriate shocks. It offers greater control and customization in cardiac resuscitation procedures. b. Automated External Defibrillator (AED): AEDs are designed for use by non-medical personnel and bystanders. These devices analyze the heart rhythm automatically and provide prompts for delivering shocks if necessary. AEDs have contributed significantly to improving survival rates in out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. c. Semi-Automated External Defibrillator: Similar to AEDs, semi-automated defibrillators analyze the heart rhythm and prompt users to deliver shocks. However, in this case, the user must manually initiate the shock delivery process. d. Fully Automated Defibrillator: Fully automated defibrillators operate similarly to semi-automated ones but do not require the user to manually initiate the shock delivery. The device automatically administers the shocks if necessary. e. Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD): WCDs are portable, wearable devices that continuously monitor the wearer's heart rhythm. They are prescribed for individuals at high risk of sudden cardiac arrest but are not suitable candidates for implantable defibrillators. WCDs can provide prompt defibrillation if needed.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What are the key factors driving the growth of the external defibrillators market?

2. What are the major challenges faced by manufacturers in the external defibrillators market?

3. How is the market for wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs) expected to evolve in the coming years?

4. Which region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the external defibrillators market?

5. What are the emerging trends in defibrillator technology that are shaping the market?

6. How are government regulations and initiatives impacting the external defibrillators market?

7. What are the advantages and disadvantages of manual external defibrillators compared to automated external defibrillators (AEDs)?

8. How is the increasing adoption of telemedicine influencing the demand for external defibrillators?

9. What are the potential applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in external defibrillators?

10. How are advancements in battery technology addressing the challenges of portable and long-lasting power supply in external defibrillators?

