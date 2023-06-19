Constant Current LED Driver Market To Reach USD 45.95 Billion by 2030 with a 12.9% CAGR

Reports And Data

The global constant current LED driver market size was USD 15.62 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.9%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Constant Current LED Driver Market was valued at USD 15.62 billion in 2021. It is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of LED lighting in various applications, growing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, and advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) technology and lighting integration. Additionally, the market is anticipated to benefit from stringent government policies aimed at energy conservation and efficiency.

A constant current LED driver is a type of power supply for LEDs that maintains a consistent flow of current to ensure a desired level of light output. It offers precise control of output current regardless of voltage fluctuations or other operating conditions. Constant current LED drivers provide several advantages, including enhanced reliability, compact size, and improved efficiency. These drivers ensure a steady power supply to LEDs, accommodating variations in their electrical properties caused by temperature changes.

LEDs have emerged as energy-efficient alternatives to traditional lighting sources, leading to increased demand across various industries. The development of IoT-based connected lighting solutions, driven by the rapid growth of smart buildings and home infrastructure, as well as government initiatives for smart city planning and energy efficiency improvement, has further heightened the demand for constant current LED drivers. For example, China has approximately 800 smart city projects in progress, while the Indian Government launched the 100 Smart City Mission in June 2015, expected to be completed by 2023.

Segments Covered in the Report

Based on the luminaire type outlook, the constant current LED driver market can be categorized into several segments. These include decorative lamps, reflectors, type A lamps, integral LED modules, and others.

When considering the power outlook, the market is divided into different power ranges. These ranges include 0-10W, 10-60W, 60-100W, and greater than 100W.

The driver type outlook distinguishes between external and internal LED drivers. These drivers are responsible for regulating and controlling the current flow to the LEDs.

AC input voltage outlook further classifies the market based on the input voltage requirements. The categories include less than 120V, 120-299V, and 300V and above.

When examining the end-use voltage outlook, the constant current LED driver market is segmented based on various applications. These applications include commercial lighting, residential lighting, architecture, airports and dockyards, healthcare facilities, offices, horticulture, retail spaces, and others.

These different market segments provide an overview of the various factors that contribute to the constant current LED driver market's growth and demand in different sectors.

Strategic development:

The constant current LED driver market is witnessing strategic developments aimed at enhancing its growth and market presence. Key players in the industry are focusing on various strategies to gain a competitive edge and expand their product portfolios.

One prominent strategic approach is product innovation and development. Companies are investing in research and development to introduce technologically advanced LED drivers that offer improved efficiency, higher reliability, and enhanced performance. These innovations aim to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions and cater to the evolving needs of customers in different sectors.

Another strategic move is the expansion of distribution channels and partnerships. LED driver manufacturers are forming strategic alliances with lighting fixture manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers to ensure a wider market reach and efficient distribution of their products. Collaborations with key stakeholders in the supply chain help in maximizing market penetration and increasing customer accessibility.

Competitive Landscape:

Wolfspeed, Inc., General Electric Co, Harvard Technology Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lutron Electronics Co, Macroblock Inc., Maxim Integrated Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V, Osram GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ROHM Semiconductors, and Hubbell Incorporated

