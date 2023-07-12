Dr. Véronique Desaulniers, Cancer Expert, To Speak at the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference, October 13-15, 2023

Dr. Véronique Desaulniers will captivate with her groundbreaking research and practical strategies that empower patients and healthcare professionals.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Véronique Desaulniers, a best-selling author, and cancer conqueror, is set to speak at the “Winning the War on Cancer” The Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference, October 13-15, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida, at the Southbank Hotel Jacksonville Riverwalk, located at 1515 Prudential Drive Jacksonville, Florida 32207. Also known as Dr. V., she is a highly regarded figure in the field of breast cancer. As the Founder of Breast Cancer Conqueror® and the 7 Essentials System®, Dr. V. has positively impacted the lives of numerous women across 63 countries. Her signature process has become a beacon of hope, providing thousands of women with the tools and knowledge to defeat breast cancer.

“First and foremost, I am a woman that was looking for answers, just like you. I have faced two breast cancer journeys. My initial journey in 2004 - 2006 taught me so much about myself and breast cancer in general,” explains Dr. V.

Dr. V.'s experience of overcoming breast cancer twice gave her a unique and empathetic perspective to understand and support other women on their healing journeys. Her firsthand knowledge allows her to connect deeply with patients and offer insights that go beyond textbook knowledge. Additionally, Dr. V.'s book, "Heal Breast Cancer Naturally," has achieved significant recognition and success. As a #1 Amazon Best Seller in 10 categories and five countries, it has resonated with readers worldwide. This accomplishment highlights the impact and relevance of Dr. V.’s work, making her expertise and guidance accessible to a broad audience seeking natural approaches to breast cancer healing.

“Prepare to be captivated as Dr. V. shares groundbreaking research and practical strategies that empower patients and healthcare professionals alike on the journey towards holistic healing at "Winning the War on Cancer," says The Beljanski Foundation.

According to Sylvie Beljanski, CEO and Founder of The Beljanski Foundation, around 14 million people received cancer diagnoses in 2012 alone, while 8.2 million people succumbed to the illness. By the time they are 75 years old, one in five men and one in six women will have cancer. The disease will take the lives of one in eight males and one in twelve women. The Beljanski Foundation says breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women. The numbers are staggering, but help is available.

“For a different outcome, let’s look at cancer differently. After all, doing the same thing again and again and hoping for a different result is the definition of insanity,” adds The Beljanski Foundation.

