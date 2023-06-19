Commodity Services Market: Detailed Market Analysis Based on the Present and Future Competitive Intensity of the Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The commodity services market has experienced tremendous growth globally in recent years. A commodity refers to goods or services used in trading and exchanged with certain other commodities in the market. Primarily, commodities are used as inputs to manufacturing or processing of several goods or services. Commodity services are type of services that allow purchasers or sellers to meet the counterparty to trade a commodity or commodity related investment items. Traditional examples of commodities include gold, crude oil, zinc, lead, silver, natural gas, and cotton. Nowadays, several brokerage firms offer platforms and commodity exchanges to trade commodities instead of physical delivery of commodities.

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cb5a5cedd43c90499e6c5d7d7e5f7667?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=P19623

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Surge in demand for diversifying a portfolio with advance commodities over traditional securities and higher implied volatility in capital markets has enhanced individuals to approach commodity brokering services in the market. These factors fuel the market growth. However, higher competition, higher liquidity risks, and stringent government regulations are some of the factors that hinder the market growth.

Conversely, rise in financial awareness and less market penetration in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The global commodity services market trends are as follows:

Introduction of agriculture commodity derivatives to flourish the market:

Various new services in the commodity industry are attracting huge customer base for bigger investments. For instance, in India, National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), one of the largest online trading platforms based on agriculture, launched Agridextrading in May, 2020, to increase market participation. In addition, this trading platform allows traders, suppliers, and organizations of agricultural producers (FPOs), independent growers, institutional investors, and enterprises to hedge their risks in agricultural commodities in the market.

Report Sample TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/7068

Rise in trend of gold and coal commodity derivatives in Asian markets:

Launch of new derivatives for commodities has increased market participation in the commodity trading sector, owing to low cost investments. For instance, in January 2020, China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange launched rapeseed meal and thermal coal options in the country to provide hedging instruments in the energy sector. Moreover, in India, National Stock Exchange (NSE) introduced option derivative contracts and raised market participation to hedge the risks over commodities traded in the market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global commodity services market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global commodity services market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

Commodity Services Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Commodity Type

Metals

Energy

Agricultural

Others

By End user

Business

Individuals

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd., Bunge Limited, Vitol, Mercuria Energy Group Ltd, Koch Industries, Inc., Glencore plc, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., ADM, Gunvor Group Ltd, Cargill, Inc.

Connect Analyst : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7068

More Reports:

Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-and-advanced-machine-learning-market

Australia Bank Guarantee Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/australia-bank-guarantee-market-A13110

Payment Security Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/payment-security-market-A10025

Enterprise Asset Leasing Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enterprise-asset-leasing-market-A10318

Online Banking Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-banking-market

Micro VC Funds Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-vc-funds-market-A07579

Payment Processing Rings Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/payment-processing-rings-market-A10018

Financial Guarantee Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/financial-guarantee-market-A14515