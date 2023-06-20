Paani Introduces a Revolutionary, Reusable Copper Water Bottle

Health-conscious consumers can now choose an environmentally-friendly water bottle that combines ancient wisdom with modern innovation.

LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paani, the Leicester-based company on a mission to create a healthier, more sustainable world for now and generations to come, is proud to unveil its latest product: a revolutionary, reusable copper water bottle. The bottles combine centuries-old wisdom with cutting-edge innovation, providing a healthier and more sustainable alternative to conventional hydration methods.

Copper has long been celebrated throughout history for its natural antibacterial properties, and Paani is thrilled to bring back this ancient treasure with a modern twist. Through extensive research and development, Paani has designed water bottles that have been proven to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria and viruses, ensuring a healthier drinking experience for all.

What sets Paani apart is its commitment to craftsmanship and the quality of copper used. Each Paani copper water bottle is meticulously handcrafted with love and care by experienced artisans, guaranteeing a unique and luxurious product that not only delivers on functionality but also reflects the beauty of its heritage. Not only this but Paani Bottle is available in 2 different sizes, where you can add interchangeable branded colour sleeves, and the option to personalise the grip sleeve with your name.

Mission Statement

The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted just how easily bacteria can be spread and wreak havoc on our health. In response to this realisation, Paani was created in 2020, with an important mission: bringing back history by reintroducing the oldest metal on earth – copper! We want to ensure everyone has access to safe and clean water but to also do our part in cutting down plastic usage worldwide, together we can create a future that is healthier and cleaner for all.

To learn more about Paani and their products, visit https://www.paanibottles.com/.