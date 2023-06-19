Join Dr. Judy Wei at the Women's Wellness Open House for a Day of Self-Care and Empowerment
Dr. Judy Wei & Dr. Red Alinsod Invite You to a Spectacular Open House Event at Wei AestheticsIRVINE, CA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wei Aesthetic Institute is thrilled to announce an exclusive open house event, inviting the community to explore our state-of-the-art center and discover a world of possibilities for enhancing health and beauty. We cordially invite you to join us for an evening of excitement, education, and entertainment on June 24th, 2023 from 11:30am to 2:30pm.
The open house event promises to be an extraordinary occasion, bringing together esteemed medical professionals, community leaders, and individuals seeking the latest advancements in aesthetic procedures and services. We are honored to announce the presence of Farrah N. Khan, the esteemed Mayor of Irvine, who will grace the event with their presence. The Mayor of Irvine will be showing her support of Women’s Health in our community.
This captivating event will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the diverse range of services and procedures offered at Wei Aesthetics. Dr. Judy Wei and Dr. Red Alinsod, renowned experts in the field of aesthetics, will be available to share their expertise, answer questions, and offer insights into the cutting-edge techniques used to achieve remarkable results.
Event Highlights:
Special Event Promos: Take advantage of exclusive promotions and offers available only during the open house.
Raffles Worth $20,000+: Guests will have the chance to win incredible prizes valued at over $20,000. Every attendee will receive a raffle ticket upon entry.
Live Demos: Witness live demonstrations of innovative procedures and witness the transformative effects firsthand.
Goodie Bags: All guests will receive complimentary goodie bags filled with samples, discounts, and exclusive offers from leading brands.
Refreshments and More: Enjoy delectable refreshments throughout the evening, adding a touch of culinary delight to your experience.
Bring a Friend & Receive an Extra Raffle Ticket:
In the spirit of sharing this remarkable event, we encourage attendees to bring a friend along. As a token of our appreciation, for each friend you bring, both you and your friend will receive an extra raffle ticket, increasing your chances of winning exciting prizes.
Event Details:
Date: June 24th, 2023
Time: 11:30am to 2:30pm
Location: Wei Aesthetic Institute, 16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 800, Irvine, CA 92618
RSVP: (949) 748-3880
Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate the pursuit of beauty, health, and wellness at Wei Aesthetics. Whether you are interested in facial rejuvenation, body contouring, or any other aesthetic enhancement, our team of experts is dedicated to helping you achieve your goals.
Please RSVP HERE now to secure your spot at this remarkable event. We look forward to welcoming you to Wei Aesthetics and sharing an evening of inspiration, education, and joy.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Dr. Judy Wei
info@weiaesthetics.com
(949) 748-3880
About Wei Aesthetic Institute:
Wei Aesthetics is a leading aesthetic center dedicated to providing cutting-edge services and procedures that enhance health and beauty. Led by the expertise of Dr. Judy Wei. Wei Aesthetics aims to empower individuals to look and feel their best through personalized treatments and exceptional care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction, Wei Aesthetics remains at the forefront of the aesthetic industry, delivering remarkable results and transforming lives.
Dr. Judy Wei
Wei Aesthetic Institute
+1 949-748-3880
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram