Adhesives & Sealants Market Growing at 4.5% CAGR by 2027 – User demand is Driving Growth

Market Size – USD 59.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – High demand from the APAC region

Rise in demand for automobile and construction applications and advancements in formulating technologies are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adhesives & sealants market is projected to reach value of USD 84.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Advancements in technology and rise in the demand for bio-based adhesives and sealants are driving the market. Adhesives and sealants are multi-faceted products and are used in industrial sectors ranging from packaging to textile, due to their superior bonding strength. A shift in consumer preference toward bio-based adhesives and sealants led by rise in environmental concerns along with the reduction in fossil fuel use for product manufacture are propelling the market for adhesives & sealants. Glass building construction requires use of sealants in panels for a stable structure. A major challenge faced by the market is the volatile cost of raw materials used in production of adhesive and sealants.

The market research report is a prototype 360° overview of the global adhesives & sealants industry with estimated market value, share, growth trends, total revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications. reveal. The latest research report is cited as the first document to provide an update on the adhesives & sealants markets hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses a significant threat to the future growth of the adhesives & sealants industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business environment brought about by the outbreak, and highlights the significant impact on the market severely disrupted by the pandemic. This report therefore describes the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era. It aims to help companies in this sector overcome the massive impact of the pandemic and formulate new growth strategies to prepare for the intensification of COVID-19.

Key Highlights of Report

Water-based adhesives are obtained from natural polymers and it is an ultimate choice for quick set application in bookbinding. Water-based adhesives are free from solvents and they are safe to use in areas with very little ventilation.

The paper & packaging industry is witnessing significant growth, owing to growth of cosmetics, food & beverages, and consumer goods industries. The growing trend of online shopping is expected to further propel the market during the forecast period. Adhesives and sealants are used in more than 80% of food packaging.

Silicon resins are low-molecular-weight polymers with excellent thermal stability. Their property makes them suitable for usage as binders in paints, impregnating products, and varnishes. They are odor free, easy to use, and they offer excellent adherence to the surface of molds.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to massive population and shifting of manufacturing sites from developed regions toward developing countries in APAC. The automotive as well as the packaging industry has witnessed significant growth over the last few years, with contribution from the ASEAN countries.

The leading contenders in the global Adhesives & Sealants market are listed below:

H. B. Fuller, Henkel AG, 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Arkema, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Wacker Chemie AG

Adhesives & Sealants Market Segmentation:

Adhesive Formulating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot melt

Reactive & Others

Adhesive Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Consumer/DIY

Automotive & Transportation

Leather & Footwear

Assembly

Others

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Silicone

Polyurethane

Plastisol

Emulsion

Polysulfide

Butyl

Others

Regional Outlook of the Adhesives & Sealants Market

The global Adhesives & Sealants market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Adhesives & Sealants market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key reasons to buy the Global Adhesives & Sealants Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Adhesives & Sealants market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

