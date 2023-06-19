Blockchain in Healthcare Market has witnessed a growth of USD 5,798.0 Million with a highest 64.5% CAGR by 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidences of healthcare data breaches is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Blockchain in Healthcare Market Size – USD 104.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 64.5%, Market Trends –Rise in threat of counterfeit drugs” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blockchain in healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 5,798.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The blockchain in healthcare is observing a high growth rate attributable to its rising application in supply chain management (SCM), clinical data exchange & interoperability, and claims adjustment & billing management, among others. Several hospitals and organizations are implementing the blockchain technology to record, analyze, and monitor patient information.

Moreover, there is an increase in the supply of counterfeit drugs, and this issue can be restrained by adopting the blockchain technology in the healthcare sector. Initiatives are being taken by the government across the globe to tackle the situation.

Growing incidences of healthcare data breaches are a significant factor in driving the blockchain in healthcare market growth. Data breaches may lead to a loss of USD 380.0/ exposed record to the healthcare establishments; however, the existing systems are prone to various kinds of attacks.

Patient records are vital to cybercriminals seeking comprehensive identity data, which results in safeguarding electronic health records and related personal information primary importance in the healthcare sector. Evolving blockchain technology has the potential to overcome the challenges faced by the healthcare institutions with solutions such as decentralized storage, smart contracts, and cryptography, to enhance data protection while upholding precision and averting unauthorized access.

For More Insights, Download a FREE sample @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/62

Our report will help you solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients to anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client to invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights help to have a keen view on a market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled, Hashed Health, Factom, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Patientory, and Blockpharma

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By type, permissioned blockchain is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Permissioned blockchain is a private system and offers faster processing of transactions, better privacy, and enhanced security. These developed and deployed for specific organizational demands. A growing requirement to give restricted access is causative of the market growth.

By application, claims adjudication and billing is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 64.9% in the forecast period. It assists healthcare settings to manage duplication process and inappropriate filing. Moreover, it improves and assists in the management of accidental billing faults and uncertain transactions. Thus, it helps in improving the transparency, efficiency, and fast processing of claims.

By end-users, the pharmaceutical companies dominated the blockchain in healthcare market in 2019. The increasing threat of data theft by hackers and rising incidences of counterfeit drugs are among the significant factors encouraging companies to adopt the blockchain technology.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 66.3% in the forecast period attributed to a growing acceptance of IT solutions such as electronic health records, development of healthcare infrastructure, and a surging necessity for exchanging patients’’ information.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-healthcare-market

Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2016-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

CAGR: 64.5%

Base Year: 2019

Number of Pages: 250

Market Segmentations of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Blockchain in Healthcare market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Permissioned/Private Blockchain

Permissionless/Public Blockchain

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjustment & Billing Management

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Blockchain in Healthcare market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others

Key reasons to buy the Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Blockchain in Healthcare market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Request for Customization as per your specific requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/62

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Voice Payment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/voice-payment-market

Endometrial Ablation Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/endometrial-ablation-devices-market

Clinical Trial Software Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-trial-software-market

Crispr/Cas 9 Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/crispr-cas-9-technology-market

No-Code Development Platforms Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/no-code-development-platforms-market

D3O Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/d3o-market

Sanger Sequencing Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sanger-sequencing-services-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.