Calcite Market to Reach USD 14.99 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9% By Emergen Research

Increasing demand for calcite from the paper industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market.

Market Size – USD 10.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – Rise in infrastructure development in the APAC region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global calcite market is projected to be valued at USD 14.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The calcite market is witnessing strong growth, which can be attributed to the rising demand for calcite from the paper industry. Calcite is used in paper factories as a filler material in the alkaline paper production process. A major factor responsible for the growing inclination toward calcite amongst paper producers is rising demand for bulkier paper among consumers. Calcite imparts superior optical characteristics to graphic paper and it is comparatively economical. Thus, usage of calcite for paper production is driving the market. Presently, building and construction projects deploy calcite in limestone and marble forms to make concrete and cement that can be applied in slurry form to offer durability to constructed structures. As per a report published by the Asian Development Bank, developing economies in the Asia Pacific region are required to make an investment of USD 26.00 Trillion for infrastructure development during the 2016–2030 period, which is equivalent to USD 1.70 trillion annually, in order to uphold the growth momentum and eliminate poverty.

An Emergen Research report of 250 pages features 194 tables, 189 charts, and graphics.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2019, Graymont made an announcement about acquisition of five lime production facilities and several limestone quarries of Sibelco located on Australia’s east coast

Precipitated calcium carbonate is considered a highly economical mineral for manufacture of high-quality paper and other paper products by the substitution of cost-prohibitive wood pulp and kaolin clay

Demand for calcite in the production of plastics and polymers is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. Calcite aids in decreasing surface energy and imparts surface gloss and opacity, thereby enhancing surface finish. Besides, with its precisely controlled particle size, calcite improves stiffness and impact strength of plastics.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global calcite market in 2019, which can be attributed to growth of end-user industries in the region, especially in developing economies, including India and China. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and rising level of disposable income of people in the region are driving the market in Asia Pacific.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Nordkalk Corporation, Grupo Claidra, Omya AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Imerys SA, Greer Lime Company, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Mississippi Lime Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Mineral Technologies Inc.

Global Calcite Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Offline

Online

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Polymer

Building & Construction

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

