At 15.1% CAGR, Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size to Surpass USD 46.80 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Growing demand for emission control systems and the establishment of green power generation for Electric Vehicle Batteries are driving the demand

Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size – USD 13.36 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.1%, Market Trends – High demand in the e-mobility trend.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is expected to reach USD 46.80 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A major factor driving growth is the rising demand for alternative energy sources.

The power generation of electricity reduces carbon dioxide emissions or other dangerous pollutants effectively. Hence, electric vehicle battery technology has a major role to play in resolving environmental issues and promoting the use of renewable energy carriers. Continued product advances and technologies are expected to bring new possibilities for emerging players.

Electric Vehicle Batteries will reduce reliance on non-renewable energy resources, such as coal, natural gas, and petrochemicals. Electric vehicle batteries use an electrochemical process of generation of energy, which results in less combustion of fuel. Hybrid systems of standard motors and Electric Vehicle Batteries are used by most hybrid vehicles.

Some factors expected to drive demand are increasing public-private partnerships and increasing environmental impacts. By different means of assistance, governments around the world are required to supplement innovations, such as supporting research programs and adequate funding programs. Developing a comprehensive regulatory and policy framework is especially important because government firms must have an investment-friendly climate.

In addition to detailed market projections, the authors of the report have assessed the Electric Vehicle Battery industry quantitatively and qualitatively. In this report, we discuss two of the most important components of this report: SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. These analyses offer a deep insight into the highly competitive scenario of the industry. In this report, the global Electric Vehicle Battery market is analyzed in relation to major regions in the world, such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Other key aspects of regional markets are also examined in the report, such as revenue growth drivers and restraints, production and consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory regulations.

Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2016-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

CAGR: 15.1%

Base Year: 2019

Number of Pages: 250

Key Highlights From The Report

In the forecast period, the lithium-ion battery segment is expected to dominate the market. Technological progress, which has led to a dramatic rise in the lithium-ion battery market's energy density even while reducing the overall cost of lithium-ion batteries, has allowed EV adoption to increase.

The major potential for market expansion identified in the near future is expected to be provided by the capable government policies and expenditure for expanding the public charging system, coupled with the increased efficacy of the electric vehicle.

The majority share in the passenger vehicle segment is primarily due to the high Electric Vehicle penetration in the sector.

Due to the growing demand for battery-powered buses and lightweight trucks, the commercial segment is expected to grow continuously over the predicted span.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing section due to the Chinese government's supportive policies and China's growth as the world's hub for EV batteries.

Research Report on the Electric Vehicle Battery Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Electric Vehicle Battery market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Electric Vehicle Battery market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Electric Vehicle Battery market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Electric Vehicle Battery market and its key segments?

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

A123 Systems, East Penn Manufacturing Company, LLC, BYD Co. Ltd., EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, LG Chem Ltd., and Duracell

Market Segmentations of the Electric Vehicle Battery Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Electric Vehicle Battery market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Battery Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Sodium-Ion

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Propulsion Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Regional Landscape section of the Electric Vehicle Battery report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key reasons to buy the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Electric Vehicle Battery market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

