Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Projected to Reach USD 39.12 Billion by 2030 with 7.4% CAGR,

The global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market size is expected to reach USD 39.12 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% .

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The projected value of the global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market is estimated to reach USD 39.12 Billion by 2030, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the specified period. The market's revenue growth is primarily driven by the increasing number of same-sex marriages and a high incidence of infertility.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) refers to various fertility treatments and procedures that assist couples in achieving pregnancy when they are unable to conceive naturally. These approaches involve manipulating eggs, sperm, or embryos to enhance the chances of a successful pregnancy. Factors such as obesity and the adoption of unhealthy dietary habits like alcohol consumption and smoking contribute to infertility. Infertility affects approximately 30% of men, accounting for about one-fifth of all infertility cases, according to the American Pregnancy Association. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 12.1% of women between the ages of 15 and 44 experience difficulty conceiving. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of infertility worldwide serves as a significant driving factor for the utilization of assisted reproductive technologies.

Genetic testing plays a crucial role in ensuring the health of newborns. Through genetic screening, also known as Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), patients can confirm the absence of known genetic markers in the embryos used for in-vitro fertilization (IVF). These markers are associated with life-threatening conditions such as cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, sickle cell anemia, and Tay-Sachs disease. Genetic testing is performed when either the mother and/or father test positive for these diseases or when there is a family history of serious genetically related conditions. Genetic defects are a common cause of miscarriage, leading to the natural termination of pregnancy. By utilizing PGT to assess the genetic viability of an embryo in advance, mothers have a higher chance of experiencing a healthy pregnancy and carrying the baby to full term.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market encompasses various types, procedures, procedure technologies, and end-use sectors. Here is a breakdown of each category:

Type Technology Outlook:

1. Artificial Insemination

2. Surrogacy

3. Ovulation Induction

4. Others

Procedure Outlook:

1. Fresh Donor

2. Fresh Non-Donor

3. Frozen Donor

4. Frozen Non-Donor

5. Embryo/Egg Banking

6. Others

Procedure Technology Outlook:

1. In-Vitro Fertilization

2. IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

3. IVF without ICSI

4. Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination

5. Frozen Embryo Replacement

6. Others

End-use Outlook:

1. Fertility Clinics

2. Hospitals

3. Clinical Research

4. Others

These categories represent the different aspects and components of the ART market, including the various technologies used, procedures performed, and the diverse end-users involved, such as fertility clinics, hospitals, and clinical research institutions.



Strategic development:

India implemented the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021 and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act 2021 in January 2022, establishing a legal framework for governing surrogacy services and regulating IVF clinics in the country. These acts aim to prohibit commercial surrogacy in India.

TMRW Life Sciences made an announcement in February 2021 regarding the introduction of the world's first automated Cryo specimen management solution for eggs and embryos utilized in IVF procedures. The TMRW platform has been successfully launched in several fertility clinics across the United States. It enables efficient management of the large number of embryos and eggs involved in modern IVF practices.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market is characterized by consolidation, with a few prominent companies dominating the global and regional levels. These major companies are actively involved in various initiatives such as product development, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their position in the global market.

Among the leading players in the ART market are Cosmos Biomedical Ltd., Microm UK Ltd., CooperSurgical Fertility Solutions, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Cryolab Ltd., Parallabs Ltd., European Sperm Bank, Ovascience Inc., Bloom IVF, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals. These companies are recognized for their expertise and extensive presence in the ART industry.

To stay ahead in the market, these companies continuously focus on research and development activities to introduce innovative technologies and solutions. They also engage in strategic alliances, partnerships, and acquisitions to enhance their market reach and expand their customer base.

The competitive nature of the ART market fosters a drive for excellence and encourages companies to deliver high-quality products and services. By leveraging their resources and capabilities, these major players aim to capitalize on the growing demand for ART procedures and treatments worldwide.

Overall, the ART market's competitive landscape showcases the prominence of a select group of companies that play a significant role in shaping the industry's dynamics through their continuous efforts in product development, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations.

