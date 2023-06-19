Emerging Trends in the Fetal Bovine Serum Market: A Comprehensive Overview

Fetal Bovine Serum Market

Emerging trends in the fetal bovine serum market reflect the industry's continuous efforts to address ethical concerns, and enhance product quality.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fetal bovine serum market size was valued at $796.25 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,375.53 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

CAGR: 5.4 %

• Current Market Size: USD 796.25 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021 - 2030

• Base Year: 2021

The fetal bovine serum market is experiencing a comprehensive transformation with the emergence of new trends that are shaping the industry landscape. One prominent trend is the growing demand for animal component-free alternatives due to concerns regarding ethical and safety issues associated with traditional fetal bovine serum. Researchers and biopharmaceutical companies are actively exploring and adopting serum-free and defined media formulations to eliminate the reliance on fetal bovine serum.

Another notable trend is the increasing focus on the development of serum substitutes and supplements that can replicate the growth-promoting properties of fetal bovine serum. This has led to the introduction of novel and innovative products derived from recombinant sources, such as plant-based or synthetic growth factors, cytokines, and hormones.

Furthermore, there is a rising emphasis on sustainable and traceable sourcing of fetal bovine serum. Companies are implementing stringent quality control measures to ensure the ethical collection of serum and comply with animal welfare standards.

Moreover, advancements in cell culture technologies, including three-dimensional cell culture systems and organoids, are driving the demand for specialized fetal bovine serum formulations optimized for these applications.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest fetal bovine serum market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the fetal bovine serum market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers fetal bovine serum market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global fetal bovine serum market growth.

Region wise, North America is held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA,

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

Danaher (Cytiva)

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd

Bio-Techne

Sera Scandia (Biowest)

Sartorius (Biological Industries)

Atlas Biologicals

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

PAN-Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝19 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The fetal bovine serum (FBS) market has experienced a positive impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as biopharmaceutical innovators have taken the lead in in vitro research and development for vaccines and antivirals. The evaluation of these medical solutions typically requires a culture media, in which the targeted virus or bacteria is cultivated and its response is assessed. This has resulted in increased demand for culture media, driven by the growing focus of pharmaceutical industries on research and development.

Moreover, FBS is also utilized in the generation of stem cells for therapeutic purposes. For example, in 2020, Atlas Biologicals reported that FBS was used in stem cell cultures to successfully treat patients suffering from acute or chronic lung damage caused by COVID-19 infection. As a result, the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fetal bovine serum market has been positive.

