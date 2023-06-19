Antifungal Drugs Market to Reach $ 13.39 Bn by 2028, Driven by Rising Fungal Infection Cases and Demand for OTC Drugs

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Antifungal Drugs Market had a valuation of USD 11.93 Billion in 2020 and is projected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% during the forecast period. Key drivers of revenue growth in the global market include the rising incidence of fungal infections such as mucormycosis, candidiasis, dermatophytosis, and aspergillosis across all age groups worldwide. There is also an increasing awareness about fungal infections and a growing demand for over-the-counter drugs.

Fungal infections are a significant burden on global skin health. In humans, these infections occur when a fungus invades a part of the body. Fungi can enter the human body through inhalation. Unhealthy and unhygienic lifestyles, moist or warm environments, and weakened immune systems can contribute to the occurrence of fungal infections. While most fungal infections are non-fatal, they can cause considerable inconvenience.

Fungal infections commonly manifest in skin folds, feet, fingers, groin, or lungs. They can also occur in the mucous membranes of the mouth or vagina. Factors such as rapidly changing climatic conditions, a high prevalence of infectious diseases, an aging population, and the increased use of immunosuppressive agents, prosthetic grafts, and devices have contributed to the high prevalence of fungal infections. Some examples of common fungal infections include athlete's foot, ringworm, jock itch, cutaneous candidiasis, and onychomycosis, among others.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global antifungal drugs market can be classified based on various factors.

By Drug Class, the market includes:

1. Azoles: This category comprises drugs like Voriconazole, Posaconazole, Clotrimazole, Isavuconazole, and others.

2. Echinocandins: This group includes drugs such as Caspofungin, Micafungin, and others.

3. Polyenes: Drugs like Amphotericin B, Candicidin, Hamycin, Natamycin, and others fall into this class.

4. Allylamines: Terbinafine and other drugs belong to this category.

5. Others: Additional antifungal drugs not specifically categorized into the above classes.

By Route of Administration, the market is segmented into:

1. Oral: Antifungal drugs that are taken orally.

2. Topical: Drugs applied to the skin or affected area.

3. Parenteral: Drugs administered through injections or intravenous methods.

By Indication, the market is categorized based on:

1. Candidiasis: Antifungal drugs used to treat various types of Candidiasis, including Invasive Candidiasis, Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC), Mouth/Throat/Esophageal Candidiasis, and others.

2. Dermatophytosis: Drugs indicated for the treatment of dermatophytosis, a common fungal infection affecting the skin.

3. Aspergillosis: Antifungal medications used for treating Aspergillosis, a serious respiratory infection caused by Aspergillus fungus.

4. Others: Other indications for which antifungal drugs are prescribed.

By Distribution Channel, the market is divided into:

1. Hospitals Pharmacies: Antifungal drugs distributed through hospital pharmacies.

2. Specialty Clinics: Drugs available in specialty clinics for specific treatments.

3. Retail Pharmacies: Over-the-counter antifungal drugs found in retail pharmacies.

4. Online Pharmacies: Antifungal medications available for purchase through online platforms.

Strategic development:

Pfizer Inc. made an announcement in April 2021 regarding its acquisition of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company dedicated to the development of therapies targeting severe and potentially life-threatening diseases. Amplyx's innovative drug called Fosmanogepix is currently in phase 2 clinical trials. These trials are assessing the drug's effectiveness and safety in both oral and intravenous formulations for the treatment of patients suffering from life-threatening fungal infections. Alongside this acquisition, Pfizer has also gained control over Amplyx's early-stage pipeline, which includes the development of antifungal and antiviral therapies.

Competitive Landscape:

The global antifungal drugs market report profiles several key companies that play a significant role in the industry. These companies include Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Bayer AG, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Leadiant Biosciences, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V, Maan Medex Private Ltd., Lifevision Healthcare, and Medico Remedies Limited.

Abbott Laboratories is recognized for its contributions to various fields of healthcare, including antifungal drugs. Pfizer, Inc. is a prominent pharmaceutical company known for its diverse range of medical treatments. Novartis AG is renowned for its research and development in innovative pharmaceutical products. Merck & Co., Inc. is a leading global healthcare company committed to improving patient outcomes.

Sanofi-Aventis and Bayer AG are multinational pharmaceutical companies with a focus on developing and manufacturing antifungal drugs. Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics. GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Astellas Pharma, Inc. are recognized for their extensive portfolios of pharmaceutical products.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in antiviral therapies. Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. focuses on rare diseases and has contributed to the antifungal drugs market. Sigma-Aldrich is a leading supplier of research chemicals and laboratory equipment.

Other notable companies in the market include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V, Maan Medex Private Ltd., Lifevision Healthcare, and Medico Remedies Limited, each playing a significant role in the development and distribution of antifungal drugs.

These companies, with their expertise and market presence, contribute to the growth and advancement of the global antifungal drugs market.

