Ultrasound-guided Regional Anesthesia Market: Growing at a CAGR of 7.1% : Will Hit 420.2 Mn By 2028 : Emergen Research

Reduced preference for opioids to manage pain and increasing use of ambulatory surgical centers are some key factors driving market

Ultrasound-guided Regional Anesthesia Market Size – USD 241.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia market is expected to reach a market size of USD 420.2 Million at a steady CAGR of 7.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Ultrasound guidance can enhance the quality of nerve blocks in regional anesthesia and also help to avoid complications such as intravascular and intraneuronal injection. Factors such as ability to visualize and identify target nerves, determine angle, depth, and path of needle to target nerve, real-time visualization and others are resulting in increasing adoption in surgeries.

Ultrasound allows real-time visualization of the anatomy at the region of interest and enables more informed guidance for needle pathway to the target. The anesthetist can use the imaging to simultaneously avoid contact with needle and non-target structures, which reduces potential for error. Ultrasound also allows visualization of the needle tip as it is passed through tissues, confirming alignment with the intended path. Real-time visualization reduces the risk of damaging structures around the nerve and also avoids any direct injury to the nerve itself. Emergence of ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia has led to much improvement in several nerve block techniques and expanded use of peripheral nerve block, which in turn has propelled adoption of the technique among surgical professionals.

Need for trained personnel to operate ultrasonographic equipment is critical. Proper understanding of anatomical structures and to visualize nerve structures is vital. Lack of skilled professionals and high degree of training required are some key factors expected to impact growth of the market to some extent going ahead.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Market Segmentations of the Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

Philips, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medovate, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., GE Healthcare, Alpinion Medical Systems, Fujifilm Sonosite, Havel's, Smith's Medical, Inc., and Vygon

Segments Covered in this report are:

Probe Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Linear Probe

Curved Array Probe

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Supraclavicular Block

Interscalene Block

Infraclavicular Block



Axillary Block

Femoral Nerve Block

Transversus Abdominis Plane Block

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

