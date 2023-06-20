xCures and DDRFA partner to make an impact on patient-driven DIPG & DMG research
xCures’ technology harnesses real-time patient data and makes it accessible for scientific exploration and to improve patient options.
We believe this partnership will have a crucial role in advancing DIPG and DMG research, and ultimately improving patient care.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, xCures and the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) / Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG) Research Funding Alliance (DDRFA) are proud to announce their partnership, a collaboration focused on leveraging real-time patient data to drive forward DMG (including DIPG) scientific study and patient care options.
— Mika Newton, CEO of xCures
Through this collaboration, xCures aims to streamline DMG research and enhance patient care by centralizing the collection and analysis of anonymized DMG patient data. By enhancing scientific discovery while upholding patients´ and doctors´ stringent privacy and security standards, this partnership will significantly advance patient-driven research and treatment options.
"We're incredibly excited to join forces with xCures," said Lisa Ward, coordinator for DDRFA. "Through this collaboration, we're leveraging cutting-edge technology to elevate DIPG and DMG research. Our vision is to learn from every patient in real-time, aggregate this vital data, and make it accessible for further scientific exploration. Equally as important, is to structure data to be widely accessible to academic researchers and industry poised to bring discoveries in this nearly universally fatal childhood cancer.”
xCures, renowned for its technology solutions in oncological clinical research, will provide a secure platform for data gathering and analysis. Their unique 'Privacy by Design' approach ensures patient data privacy, a crucial element of this partnership, and thus facilitates the creation of an extensive, dynamic dataset that reflects the real-world experiences of DMG patients. Moreover, the dataset's continuous updates will offer researchers timely insights into treatment responses, symptom progression, and patient outcomes.
"Collaborating with DDRFA will permit us to apply our technology towards a critically important cause," commented Mika Newton, the CEO of xCures. "We believe this partnership will have a crucial role in advancing DIPG and DMG research, and ultimately improving patient care."
By fostering a more profound understanding of DIPG, xCures and DDRFA strive to spark scientific breakthroughs and inform treatment decisions, significantly improving the prognosis for patients living with this devastating disease.
Patients and caregivers that want to help and leverage the power of this collaboration are encouraged to visit www.xcures.com/dmg
About DDRFA
DDRFA is a leading not-for-profit alliance of over 60 separate foundations and funds dedicated to the research and advocacy of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) and Diffused Midline Glioma (DMG). Its mission is to drive forward scientific understanding and treatment options for DIPG and DMG through fostering collaborative research efforts and increasing public awareness. DDRFA is coordinated by Tough2gether Foundation. Many of its member organizations are founded by families in memory of children lost to DIPG and DMG. Together the members fund cutting-edge research because they know well that young lives depend on them. For more information, visit www.ddrfa.org
About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that offers patients and oncologists access to all their medical records, irrespective of where they were treated, an always up-to-date comprehensive Care Summary, and a Treatment Options Report. This service is free and designed to help all cancer patients get the right therapy at the right time.
The fully longitudinal (unstructured) patient clinical data is aggregated and organized for use by life sciences professionals in studies and decentralized trials. For more information, visit www.xcures.com
Patrick van der Valk
xCures Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other