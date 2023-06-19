Surgical Glue Market to Reach $ 4.28 Bn by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Wound Treatment and Surgical Procedures

Reports And Data

The global surgical glue market size is expected to reach USD 4.28 Billion in 2030, and register a revenue CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The projected size of the global Surgical Glue Market is estimated to reach USD 4.28 Billion by 2030, with a forecasted revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.09% during the specified period. The market's growth is expected to be driven by various factors. Firstly, the increasing number of road accidents resulting in fractures or bone injuries, as well as the growing demand for surgical glue in treating wounds in pediatric patients. Additionally, the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and cancers that require surgical treatment is expected to contribute to the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, ongoing research efforts are discovering advanced biomedical surgical glues that promote accelerated wound healing, which is anticipated to drive market revenue growth from 2022 to 2030.

Surgical glues are adhesive substances used by medical practitioners and doctors in the treatment of wounds, cuts, burns, and surgeries. These glues are primarily employed to join tissues that have been opened either due to accidental lacerations or incisions made during surgical procedures like laparoscopy. They can be derived from synthetic or natural sources. Commonly used synthetic types include cyanoacrylate, polymeric hydrogels, and urethane-based adhesives, while natural glues include fibrin, collagen, and gelatin. The healthcare sector's increasing demand for surgical glue is supported by several advantages, including a lower infection rate and shorter application time compared to alternative wound healing methods.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1385

Additionally, surgical glue facilitates relatively painless wound healing, unlike sutures and staples that often leave marks on the patient's skin even after complete recovery. Another significant factor contributing to the market's revenue growth is the rising demand for surgical glue in the treatment of pediatric patients, as it eliminates the need for needle wounds associated with other wound closure procedures like stitches or staple pins.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The market for surgical glue can be categorized based on product type, application, and end-use. In terms of product type, there are two main categories: synthetic and semi-synthetic adhesives and sealants, as well as natural adhesives and sealants.

Synthetic and semi-synthetic adhesives and sealants include various types such as cyanoacrylate, polymeric hydrogel, and urethane-based adhesives. These synthetic options offer strong bonding properties and are commonly used in surgical procedures.

On the other hand, natural adhesives and sealants consist of fibrin, collagen, and gelatin. These natural substances are derived from biological sources and are known for their biocompatibility. They find applications in various surgical procedures.

When considering applications, surgical glue is utilized in a wide range of medical fields. Some of the key applications include cardiovascular surgery, pulmonary surgery, liver and spleen lacerations, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, burn bleeding, wound healing, neurosurgery, and others. Each of these applications requires specific adhesive properties and is tailored to the needs of the particular surgical procedure.

In terms of end-use, the market for surgical glue caters to various healthcare facilities. These include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. Each of these settings has distinct requirements and demands for surgical glue products, depending on their patient population, specialization, and scope of procedures.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/surgical-glue-market

Strategic development:

Braun Avitum AG made an announcement on March 16, 2022, regarding its acquisition of Intermedt Medizin & Technik GmbH, a company specializing in medical device and technology development. As part of this acquisition, Braun Avitum will incorporate the fully automated ECOMix mixing system, which was developed by Intermedt, into its extensive portfolio. Braun Avitum, known as a systems provider for dialysis (extracorporeal blood treatment), aims to enhance its product offerings and services related to dialysis by integrating the product range of both companies.

In another development, Medtronic LABS, a health systems developer, revealed on April 5, 2022, its partnership with the Ministry of Health of Kenya. The primary objective of this partnership is to provide health information, medication requirements, and clinical support to over 300,000 patients across all 47 counties of Kenya. Medtronic's screening, diagnostic, and risk analysis technologies will be utilized to achieve this goal. The collaboration between Medtronic and the Ministry of Health has also attracted other partners, including the World Diabetes Foundation, Kenya Defeat Diabetes Association, PATH, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Viatris, and the NCD Alliance of Kenya.

Competitive Landscape:

The global surgical glue market has a moderately fragmented competitive landscape, with numerous key players operating at both global and regional levels. These players are actively involved in platform development and forming strategic alliances to enhance their product portfolios and establish a strong presence in the global market.

Some of the major companies in the global surgical glue market include Cryolife Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., Medtronic PLC, Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC, Baxter International Inc., Cohera Medical Inc., Adhesys Medical GmbH, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Arch Therapeutics Inc., and Lifebond Machines Pvt. Ltd.

These companies are at the forefront of the market, driving innovation, and contributing to the growth of the surgical glue industry. They focus on research and development efforts to introduce advanced and effective surgical glue products. Additionally, strategic partnerships and collaborations play a vital role in expanding their market reach and strengthening their market position.

The competitive landscape is dynamic, with companies constantly striving to gain a competitive edge through product differentiation, technological advancements, and geographical expansion. The market is characterized by intense competition, as these key players vie for market share and seek to capture a larger customer base.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1385

Overall, the global surgical glue market is marked by the presence of prominent players who are actively engaged in strategic initiatives to solidify their positions and drive the growth of the market.

Browse for more reports:

Bardet Biedl Syndrome Treatment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bardet-biedl-syndrome-treatment-market

Bronchial Spasm Treatment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bronchial-spasm-treatment-market

Alkaptonuria Treatment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/alkaptonuria-treatment-market

Acute Gout Flare Treatment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acute-gout-flare-treatment-market

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Treatment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/small-lymphocytic-lymphoma-treatment-market