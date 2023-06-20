INSIDEA Accelerates Expansion In Canada With New Country Manager
INSIDEA, a leading remote work outsourcing platform, has announced the appointment of Marc Sidhom as the Country Manager for Canada.
We believe Marc's strategic vision and leadership skills will be instrumental in strengthening our position as a leading outsourcing platform in Canada.”TORONTO, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INSIDEA, a prominent platform in the remote work outsourcing industry, has announced the appointment of Marc Sidhom as the Country Manager for Canada. With this strategic move, INSIDEA aims to accelerate its growth and establish a strong presence in the Canadian market.
— Pratik Thakker - CEO and Founder, INSIDEA
The newly appointed Country Manager brings vast experience and exceptional networking skills. Responsible for driving business development, expanding client partnerships, and leading overall operations and growth strategy in Canada, Marc will be pivotal in INSIDEA's expansion efforts.
The appointment of the new Country Manager reflects INSIDEA's commitment to delivering top-quality remote work solutions to businesses in Canada. With a proven track record of stimulating growth and achieving remarkable results, Marc is well-equipped to lead INSIDEA to new heights in the Canadian market.
"We are excited to welcome Marc Sidhom as the Country Manager to INSIDEA's team in Canada," said Pratik Thakker, Founder & CEO at INSIDEA. "His exceptional leadership skills and deep understanding of the market make him the ideal candidate to spearhead our growth in Canada. We are confident in his ability to drive value for our clients and solidify our position as a leading remote work outsourcing platform."
Recognizing the rising demand for remote work solutions, INSIDEA is dedicated to establishing a strong presence in key markets. With its immense growth potential, Canada represents a significant opportunity for INSIDEA to expand its footprint and deliver exceptional services to clients across the country.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Marc stated, "I am honoured to join INSIDEA as the Country Manager for Canada. INSIDEA has established itself as a trusted platform for remote work outsourcing, and I am excited to lead the team in delivering innovative solutions to businesses across Canada. Leveraging my experience and expertise, I am committed to driving growth, strengthening partnerships, and helping our clients achieve their goals."
The appointment of Marc as the new Country Manager for Canada will open doors to exciting opportunities and partnerships, allowing the company to make significant strides in the Canadian market. This strategic move is poised to drive growth, expand market share, and establish INSIDEA as Canada's go-to platform for remote work outsourcing.
Pratik Thakker
INSIDEA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube