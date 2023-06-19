NGS Sample Preparation Market to Witness Significant Growth, Valued at USD 6.63 Billion by 2027, States Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Advancements in NGS platforms, reduced sequencing costs, and improved reimbursement drive market demand.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global NGS Sample Preparation Market is projected to reach USD 6.63 billion in 2027. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to other genetic technologies, such as microarray and sanger-seq, are among the main driving forces in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. In addition, it is estimated that the availability of sampling techniques with low input DNA reduces overall costs is that, expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in various scientific and clinical applications.

New England Biolabs technology that uses magnetic beads to mount the prototype will greatly enhance the procedures for sample preparation for the next generation. Recent advances in technology, for example, the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), for automation of genome libraries, often allow for next-generation sequencing at an affordable cost in a single day. The progress is expected to increase the number of next-generation users in the forecast period.

This technology has drawn the interest of many companies and investors in various fields, including fundamental research, discovery, and production of pharmaceutical drugs, reproductive, and consumer genomics. In addition, the declining costs of next-generation data and their added value are expected to have a positive effect over traditional data, which contributes to lucrative revenue growth, on the diversification of this technology in other clinical fields.

This report is the latest document discussing the current economic situation gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in detail. The global health emergency has led to massive changes in the global economy and the NGS Sample Preparation business sphere. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, which contains a broad analysis of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic could in no way jeopardize industry growth. Key market players are skeptical about the future of the industry and seek to build ways to aid in this challenging situation. The industry had a major effect on the pandemic, and numerous large plants had to interrupt their production and other activities. The normal lockout in various parts of the country makes for a shortage of capital. Contributing to major deterioration of domestic demand were trade, exports, and imports from abroad in COVID-19. The largest businesses in the world strive to clean up budgets and build cash reserves. There is no doubt that the actual disposable income of employees will decrease, and producers are looking at alternatives to satisfy consumer demand at a much lower rate.

Report Highlights:

For next-generation series, Oncology is calculated as the product with the largest income share on the market

Genetic testing of the GNS will boost the health outcome dramatically, and the mortality rate so that acceptance of this segment is driven.

Due to its numerous benefits across the entire genome market, the targeted sequencing sector dominated revenue shares in terms of coverage scope and multiplexing power.

The segment would increase at a lucrative rate of growth due to substantial price reductions in the sequence of the whole genome.

Furthermore, the key developers are dedicated to developing new, more powerful five-platforms. Over recent years, these factors have contributed to sales in the market.

Academic research companies are the largest end-users of income generation due to the high penetration in research activities of the seq-technology

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the NGS Sample Preparation market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

NGS Sample Preparation Market Segmentation:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

NGS Library Preparation Kits

Semi-automated Library Preparation

Automated Library Preparation

Clonal Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. NGS Sample Preparation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. NGS Sample Preparation Market Material Segmentation Analysis

