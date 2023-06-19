Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share & Size to be Worth USD 4.83 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in control of infections by use of surgical drapes and gowns during surgeries is one of the major factors driving the surgical drapes and gowns market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report titled ‘Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Surgical Drapes and Gowns industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Surgical Drapes and Gowns market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

The global surgical drapes and gowns market size was USD 3.01 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rise in the use of disposable surgical coverings and gowns, stricter regulations, and rising improvements in the control of infections by using surgical drapes and gowns during operations are all driven by the rise in chronic illnesses, rising population awareness of cleanliness and health, increase in major market participants strategic initiatives, and increase in government spending on healthcare which are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the surgical drapes and gowns market.

The need to manufacture disposable surgical gowns and drapes is persistent in the market. Low-quality materials can lead to breakage and splitting of disposable linens in particular because disposable surgical gowns and drapes are produced often. They utilize more particles than reusables, which raises operational costs as well. Therefore, this factor restrains the market revenue growth. The use of reusable dressings and drapes in wound sites or post-operative care repeatedly without the use of fresh dressings or drapes has contributed to an increase in illnesses and infections, increasing the potential risk of infection and necessitating necessary infection control measures. These elements present a problem and restrict market revenue growth.

Key Highlights from the Report

The disposable surgical drapes and gowns accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The usage of disposable surgical drapes and gowns is commonly recognized in the healthcare sector today. The transition from conventional reusable surgical drapes to modern disposable surgical drapes has been approved with consideration for cost and hygiene. The healthcare sector is employing disposable surgical drapes to raise the bar for infection control. The main benefits of using disposable surgical drapes and gowns are that they are time-saving, money-saving, environment-friendly, and hygienically fit for use in almost every desired area.

The new product launches in this segment are enhancing the market revenue growth. For instance, on March 4, 2022, Allesets will introduce a new line of surgical gowns that are both cost-effective and built to withstand the demands of the modern healthcare setting. The V90 surgical gown series has many features, including complete covering, adjustable hook and loop fastening, soft knit cuffs, and sonic welding throughout. En13795 Standard and High-Performance variants that are compliant with international regulatory standards enable the user to choose the right gown for the procedure. These are the key factors that are contributing significantly to the segment revenue growth.

The surgical drapes segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Surgical drapes prevent contamination from direct contact with unsterilized surfaces and maintain the hygiene of the equipment used for patient treatments and the surrounding patient and the treatment center also. Technology advancements in infection control and prevention technology are reducing secondary complications and the onset of other illnesses in patients and medical centers.

For instance, on 17 March 2022, Cardinal Health introduced the first surgical incise drape employing Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG), the leading antiseptic in the field. The drape has patented BeneHold CHG adhesive technology from Avery Dennison, which helps lower the risk of surgical site contamination with microorganisms that are frequently linked to Surgical Site Infections (SSIs). The adhesive keeps the drape's edges from lifting while allowing for easy removal following surgery without damaging the patient's delicate skin. These are the major factors that are contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Segmentation:

The report bifurcates the Surgical Drapes and Gowns market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global surgical drapes and gowns market on the basis of usage, type, risk type, application, knitting type, material, end-use, and region:

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Reusable Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Surgical Drapes

Surgical Gowns

Risk Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Minimal (AAMI Level 1)

Low (AAMI Level 2)

Moderate (AAMI Level 3)

High (AAMI Level 4)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cardiovascular

General

Laparoscopy

Angiography

ENT, Head and Neck

Neurology

Obstetrics

Orthopedic

Pediatrics

Urology

Surgical

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End-Use

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

3M, Cardinal Health, O&M Halyard, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Steris PLC., Medline Industries, Inc., Rhysley Group and Amaryllis Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Surgical Drapes and Gowns market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Regional Landscape section of the Surgical Drapes and Gowns report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Demand?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Forecast?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Growth?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Surgical Drapes and Gowns market and its key segments?

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Competitive analysis of the Surgical Drapes and Gowns market

Regional analysis of Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Surgical Drapes and Gowns production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

