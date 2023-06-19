Global Chemical Distribution Market Size to Reach USD 310.71 Billion in 2032

Reports And Data

Chemical Distribution Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chemical distribution market size was USD 244.47 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The globalisation of the chemical industry and increased international commerce are likely to boost revenue growth in the chemical distribution market. Manufacturers' preference for outsourcing chemical distribution services is driving market revenue development. The need for third-party chemical distribution services is predicted to increase as more manufacturers focus on their core competencies. Just-in-time delivery, access to a wider range of goods, and lower storage and transportation costs are just a few of the benefits offered by the chemical distribution sector.

Also, it is expected that increasing digitization in the chemical distribution industry would fuel global revenue growth. A few advantages of digitalization include real-time tracking, inventory management, and supply chain effectiveness. Furthermore, anticipated to fuel market revenue development is the e-commerce and online marketplace boom. Online marketplaces provide a lot of benefits, including ease of use, access to a wide range of products, and reasonable rates.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6046

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global chemical distribution market include Brenntag AG, Univar Solutions Inc., Nexeo Solutions Inc., Azelis S.A., IMCD N.V., Biesterfeld AG, Safic-Alcan Grou, HELM AG, Ravago Chemicals, and KPL International Limited.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In 2022, the speciality chemicals segment held the biggest revenue share in the worldwide chemical distribution market. Specialty chemicals are high-value-added compounds utilised in a variety of end-use sectors, including agriculture, electronics, cosmetics, and construction. These compounds need specialised handling and storage, and they are frequently utilised in small quantities, complicating distribution and supply chain management. Specialty chemicals, on the other hand, provide better profit margins to chemical distributors due to their high value and specific uses.

• In 2022, the plastic and rubber segment was the greatest revenue contributor in the worldwide chemical distribution market. Rising demand for plastic and rubber in different end-use sectors such as automotive, construction, and packaging are propelling the plastic and rubber segment's revenue growth.

• North America is predicted to account for the biggest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for chemicals in numerous areas like as construction, transportation, and healthcare is driving revenue development in the region. The construction industry is the largest user of chemicals in the area market. Chemical consumption is predicted to rise as building activity increases and demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products develops. Moreover, an ageing population and an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases are predicted to fuel demand for medicines and medical devices, resulting in considerable growth in the healthcare industry.

• Brenntag AG announced the purchase of ICL Performance Products, a renowned provider of speciality chemicals, on January 29, 2021. The investment is anticipated to boost Brenntag's product portfolio and market footprint in the United States and Europe.

• Univar Solutions Inc. announced the purchase of Nexeo Solutions Inc., a prominent chemical distributor in the United States, on March 1, 2019. The acquisition sought to broaden Univar Solutions' product portfolio and boost its position in the North American market.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chemical-distribution-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global chemical distribution market on the basis of Type Outlook, Application Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Specialty Chemicals

• Commodity Chemicals

• Polymers & Plastics

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Plastic & Rubber

• Food, Beverage and Pharmaceutical

• Mining & Materials

• Water Treatment

• Adhesives and Sealants

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6046

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the forecast revenue growth rate and size of the global Chemical Distribution market?

• What are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the global Chemical Distribution market over the forecast period?

• What are the latest trends & opportunities influencing the industry revenue growth?

• Who are the prominent players in the global Chemical Distribution market?

• What are the imminent risks and challenges expected to restrain the Chemical Distribution industry growth in near future?

Browse Our Related Links:

Industrial Catalyst Market Companies - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-catalyst-market

Optical Brighteners Market Revenue - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/optical-brighteners-market

Shape Memory Alloys Market Reports - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/shape-memory-alloys-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyses consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



