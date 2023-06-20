A Trusted Mobile App Development Company in Dubai - iTechnolabs
iTechnolabs has a range of diverse types for Mobile app development service such as iOS app, Flutter app, Android app and React Native app development.MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iTechnolabs is a custom mobile app development company in Dubai with branches across Canada, USA, and India.
iTechnolabs is a mobile app development company that functions mostly across the energy industry, businesses, media, health and wellness, social media platforms, and entrepreneurs. Besides these fields, it also furnishes on-demand services. The major services provided by iTechnolabs are mobile application development, web development, and digital marketing for large as well as small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).
iTechnolabs has a team of mobile app developers, web developers, graphic designers, and data scientists for different types of tasks. POS Software development, Agora Video streaming Platform Integration, Artificial Intelligence, Data Consulting, and software testing are other services that lie in the list of iTechnolabs.
Specialization in Mobile App Development:
iTechnolabs has a range of diverse types of app development services. It offers iOS app development, Flutter app development, Android application development, React Native app development, Hybrid app development, and Cross app development services to its consumers. The overall service package includes stellar consultancy and multiple platform development and maintenance.
iTechnolabs also offers multiple ranges of developers one can hire for design and development. It has iOS developers, Flutter app developers, Android developers, Laravel developers, React Native developers, WordPress developers, Python developers, Magento developers, WooCommerce developers, Node Js developers, Angular Js developers, Front End developers, React Js developers, Full Stack developers, and Web developers. One can hire monthly developers on an hourly, monthly, and fixed-cost project basis.
iTechnolabs also ensures 24/7 maintenance support. The industries in which iTechnolabs has mostly worked previously are education, entertainment, health, business, real estate, travel, sports, dating, food, and transport.
Moving on to the services of iTechnolabs, it has furnished mostly its products and services in mobile development and web development services. In mobile app development, the chief focus remains on Android app development, Flutter app development, iOS app development, and React Native app development.
The web development services include Laravel development services, Python development services, Magento development services, and PHP development services.
What do iTechnolabs serve?
iTechnolabs serves various segments of Android app development. It can assist its customers with consultations, UI / UX designs, wearable application development, web-based Android applications, custom Android app development, and Android application security. One can present the idea of their application in front of iTechnolabs developers. It also creates applications for fitness bands and smartwatches. The cybersecurity services of iTechnolabs ensure that the application is completely free from hackers or outsiders and fixes the bug in case of any interruption. It also has a list of wearable application templates for various industries one can choose from.
The chief technologies and tools adopted by Android developers of iTechnolabs are Android Studio, Kotlin, Play Store, and Java. Kotlin is a language that flows with Java. iTechnolabs establishes configurations, dependency management, and automation using Android Studio. iTechnolabs also lets its applications integrate with the Play Store as soon as they are built. It also integrates the play Store with applications.
When it comes to iOS app development in Dubai, iTechnolabs have a wide range of services for several iOS devices. Custom iOS app development, iOS app consulting, iPad app development, iPhone app upgradation, and iOS app development for multiple enterprises. PWA and IoT are also offered by iTechnolabs. The iOS applications created by iTechnolabs are accessible to almost every iOS device including Apple Smartwatches, iPads, and iPhones.
The advanced set of tools used in the iOS mobile app development is Passkeys, Focus filter API, WeatherKit, Maps, Flat Design, Figma, Adobe XD, ShazamKit, Safari Extensions, Safari, MusicKit, Live Photos, SpriteKit, AVFoundation, SceneKit, Apple News, AirPrint, iCloud Kit, UIKit, StoreKit, Siri, Mac Catalyst, iOS Native Dev Kit, iOS SDK, Objective C, Mode Localisation, MapDark, HomeKit, iBeacon, Wallet, Live Streaming, HLS: HTTP, Apple Pay, HealthKit, CarPlay, SharePlay, Machine Learning, ARKit, Metal, RoomPlan, App-Intents, Widget, Testflight, Swift, and XCode.
Process of Mobile Application Development of iTechnolabs
Strategy
Analysis and Planning
UI/UX Design
App Development
Testing
Deployment and Support
The technologies adopted by iTechnolabs for cross-platform application development are HTML5, JavaScript, React Native, and Flutter.
The databases used include SQLite, Oracle, DynamoDB, MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Redis, and Firebase. The design tools used by iTechnolabs that enable the mobile application development process are Zeplin, InVision, Figma, Sketch, After Effects, Photoshop, Adobe XD, and Illustrator.
Creating a Flutter framework and application is another major product of iTechnolabs. In Flutter applications, the list of services offered by iTechnolabs is custom app development, Flutter app enhancement, cross-platform development, dart apps, single-based coding, Flutter consulting, Flutter app migration, and Flutter app design. The Flutter app package of iTechnolabs also includes material design and Cupertino, widgets, and the hot reload feature, which ensures several modifications without changing the basic code of the application.
React Native app development is also supported by iTechnolabs. Under React Native application development, the services offered include hybrid app development, custom app development, QA & testing services, maintenance and support, migration improvement, and MVP development. The product owner is always welcome to present views and suggestions to the developers during software development.
PHP web development services are also a significant part of iTechnolabs. Under this, iTechnolabs provides web development, API & Integrations, Full-Stack PHP development, PHP CMS development, PHP framework development, CRM, ERP & Portal development, PHP Back-End & Web Services, Support & Maintenance, CRM, ERP & Portal Development, APP Upgradation & Migration.
Hence, this was all about the custom mobile app development and designing company iTechnolabs. It supports almost all kinds of app development. Besides lending developers, iTechnolabs has a huge contribution towards furnishing app development services. It also creates games, applications, and websites for both mobile and web platforms. It supports backend and frontend development. One can contact the iTechnolabs from here.
