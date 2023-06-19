Intelligent Power Module Market Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption and research and development of electric and hybrid vehicles and upgradation of power infrastructure are key factors driving the market

Market Size – USD 1.55 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.7%, Market Trends – Rise in the solar, wind and tidal energy projects by governments ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent power module market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.78 Billion at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. This consistent growth in the revenue can be attributed to increasing adoption and research and development of electric and hybrid vehicles all around the world.

The focus of major economies in the world to upgrade their power infrastructure is also a major factor in the growth of the market. Moreover, increased government funding in solar, wind and tidal projects further adds fuel to the market growth. Setting up of various new industries and expansion of already existing industries all around the world require electronic devices and equipment. This further adds to the development of the market.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Major companies operating in Intelligent power module are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, ROHM Semiconductors, (Germany), Sanken Electric Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd, Infineon Technologies, Central Semiconductor.

Highlights from the Report

In December 2020, the 1200V transfer molded silicon carbide (SIC) integrated power module was launched by Infineon Technologies AG. This has application in industrial motor drives and pump drives.

In April 2018, ACEPACK1 and ACEPACK 2 was launched by STMicroelectronics NV. These products were launched for the application in welding tools, solar panels and power management solutions.

In May 2017, CIPOS IPM was launched by Infineon Technologies AG. This provides a single switch boost by combining power factor correction and a 3-phase inverter.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the presense of major key players in the region. The governments in the region are also adopting several policies to boost the projects related to the use of renewable energy source.

The report studies the historical data of the Intelligent Power Module Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global intelligent power module market based on voltage rating, current rating, power devices, application and region.

Voltage Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 600V

601 V – 1200 V

Above 1200V

Current Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 100 A

101 A – 600 A

Above 600 A

Power Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IGBT

MOSFET

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

ICT

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Intelligent Power Module Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Points of Intelligent Power Module Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Intelligent Power Module market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

