Biobanking Market Size Worth USD 67.90 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%
Rising focus on genetic testing and personalized medicine are key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen research’s latest document, titled ‘Biobanking market’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Biobanking market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Biobanking market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.
The global biobanking market size is expected to reach USD 67.90 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing genomic research activities and investment in R&D by major companies is driving global biobanking market revenue growth. Surge in research activities of regenerative medicines, stem cell therapeutics, and cell and gene therapy is also driving revenue growth of the global market.
Market Scope:
The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Biobanking market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Terrain:
The global Biobanking industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.
Key Players include U.K. Biobank Limited, Medizinische Universitat Graz, Hamilton Company, ASKION, Azenta Life Sciences, Qiagen, Promega Corporation, Integrated Biobank of Luxembourg (IBBL), Isenet Biobanking and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2021 and 2030.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Equipment
Storage Equipment
Sample Transport Equipment
Sample Processing Equipment
Sample Analysis Equipment
Consumables
Collection Consumables
Storage Consumables
Processing Consumables
Analysis Consumables
Services
Supply Services
Processing Services
Storage Services
Transport Services
Software
Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Biological Fluids
Human Tissues
Blood Products
Nucleic Acids
Human Waste Products
Cell Lines
Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Automated Storage
Manual Storage
Regional Outlook of the Biobanking Market
The global Biobanking market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Biobanking market across major geographies.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Research Methodology
Market Overview
Regional Landscape
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Types
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Applications
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions
North America Market Analysis and Forecast
Europe Market Analysis and Forecast
Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast
Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast
Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast
Competitive Landscape
