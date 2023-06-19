Biobanking Market Size Worth USD 67.90 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%

Emergen Research Logo

Rising focus on genetic testing and personalized medicine are key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 29.79 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen research’s latest document, titled ‘Biobanking market’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Biobanking market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Biobanking market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

The global biobanking market size is expected to reach USD 67.90 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing genomic research activities and investment in R&D by major companies is driving global biobanking market revenue growth. Surge in research activities of regenerative medicines, stem cell therapeutics, and cell and gene therapy is also driving revenue growth of the global market.

Market Scope:

The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Biobanking market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Biobanking industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Key Players include U.K. Biobank Limited, Medizinische Universitat Graz, Hamilton Company, ASKION, Azenta Life Sciences, Qiagen, Promega Corporation, Integrated Biobank of Luxembourg (IBBL), Isenet Biobanking and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2021 and 2030.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Equipment

Storage Equipment

Sample Transport Equipment

Sample Processing Equipment

Sample Analysis Equipment

Consumables

Collection Consumables

Storage Consumables

Processing Consumables

Analysis Consumables

Services

Supply Services

Processing Services

Storage Services

Transport Services

Software

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Biological Fluids

Human Tissues

Blood Products

Nucleic Acids

Human Waste Products

Cell Lines

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Automated Storage

Manual Storage

Regional Outlook of the Biobanking Market

The global Biobanking market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Biobanking market across major geographies.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Regional Landscape

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Types

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Applications

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions

North America Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast

Competitive Landscape

