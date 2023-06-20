Certified Origins chooses Atlantic Union Bank for its investments in North America
Certified Origins announces its collaboration with a leading Bank in Virginia, USA, as part of its global expansion strategy.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Origins, a leading provider of high-quality private-label olive oil programs, announces its collaboration with a leading bank in Virginia, USA, as part of its global expansion strategy.
Certified Origins is investing over $40 million in the expansion of its production and sourcing capabilities in the United States by opening a state-of-the-art bottling and logistics center in Virginia, U.S., by 2024. The new facility, located in the City of Newport News, will serve as a hub for receiving high-quality olive oil imported in bulk from the Mediterranean area, North and South America through the Port of Virginia.
"Certified Origins' mission is to contribute to people's enjoyment and health through good food," said Nacho Nuez, managing director of Certified Origins Inc. Establishing the new bottling facility in Newport News marks another significant step towards achieving these goals and solidifying the company's position in the industry.
In a competitive and challenging business environment, fast-growing companies need flexibility and tailored services to support current and future strategies. Certified Origins decided to create a unique partnership with a regional bank closer to the community where they will operate rather than be considered just another client among many.
"We chose to work with Atlantic Union Bank, among many other banks, because of its transparency and efforts in understanding our business model and, even more, for its capability to offer us a flexible formula that will help Certified Origins create solid foundations to develop its operations in North America," shared Kevin Jamerson, financial controller at Certified Origins Inc.
"As a Virginia-based bank established in 1902, we are proud to work with Certified Origins and support the company's growth as the company expands its operations to Virginia," said Andrew Hodge, group president of middle market & corporate banking for Atlantic Union Bank. "Certified Origins will have a tremendous economic impact on the Virginia economy and the City of Newport News, and we're pleased we were able to provide the funding to make this expansion possible."
Known for its exceptional logistics, reliable quality, and customer service, Certified Origins already operates multiple plants in Europe. The new bottling facility in the U.S. will not only optimize delivery options and explore new supply chain avenues but also enable the company to expand its product offerings and meet the growing demand from national and international clients.
