2028 | Interactive Fitness Market Size Worth USD 7.56 Billion at a CAGR of 8.3%

Rising awareness regarding fitness and health and adoption of more innovative and enhanced user engagement fitness games are key factors

Market Size – USD 3.96 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends – High demand from North America ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global interactive fitness market size is expected to reach USD 7.56 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of various health issues due to consumption of fast food, hectic work schedules, and increasing number of individuals indulging in sedentary lifestyle are key factors resulting in focus on driving awareness regarding fitness and health, which is expected to continue to drive global interactive fitness market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Interactive Fitness market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2021- 2028

CAGR: 8.3%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Some major companies in the global market report include Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, EGYM Inc., Evervue USA Inc., Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Fitness equipment segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid innovation in fitness equipment. Moreover, rising awareness among people and easy availability of fitness equipment in various platforms is expected to drive segment revenue growth.

Household segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing adoption of at-home fitness care solutions. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, individuals were unable to visit gyms and engage in fitness programs, which resulted into increasing demand for household based fitness solutions.

Residential segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and initiatives among health-conscious towards leading more healthy and fit lifestyles.

Emergen Research has segmented the global interactive fitness market on the basis of type, application, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Fitness Equipment

Software System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Gym

Household

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Non-Residential

Residential

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Interactive Fitness market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Interactive Fitness market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Interactive Fitness industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Interactive Fitness market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Interactive Fitness industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

