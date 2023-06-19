NIX Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation: Empowering Digital Transformation and Innovating with Apps
NIX, a global software development company, is proud to announce its designation as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation.
Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to harness the full potential of their advanced technologies and validates our expertise and dedication to providing exceptional services to NIX's clients.”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, NIX brings its extensive expertise in leveraging Microsoft technologies to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of organizations across various industries. With a proven track record of success and a customer-centric approach, NIX has earned the trust of clients worldwide.
— Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development at NIX
NIX's comprehensive knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft technologies, demonstrated through rigorous technical exams and certifications, have solidified its position as a trusted partner in the digital landscape. By leveraging the power of Azure and other Microsoft tools, NIX enables businesses to migrate, deploy, and manage applications seamlessly on multiple cloud platforms, on-premises infrastructure, and at the edge.
The partnership with Microsoft grants NIX access to the latest tools, technologies, and resources, ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge solutions that stay ahead of the competition.
As businesses seek to navigate the digital landscape and accelerate their growth, partnering with a Microsoft Solutions Partner like NIX provides a competitive advantage. With NIX's expertise, organizations can embark on their digital transformation journey with confidence, knowing they have a trusted partner by their side.
About NIX
NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we’ve empowered our clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. We’ve already successfully delivered 3,000+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, blockchain, and more. For more information, please visit nix-united.com.
