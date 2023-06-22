Happy 30th Birthday SPREP!

Thirty years ago, today the Treaty that formed the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) was signed on 16 June 1993.

Starting with humble beginnings in a Copra Factory in Vaitele, Samoa to what is now a multi-compound complex next to the Samoa Botanical Gardens with regional offices in Fiji, Marshall Islands, and Vanuatu today - the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme has grown in many different ways.

Now with a staff of over 150 people spread across the Pacific Islands region, the services SPREP provides to our Pacific Island Members have expanded in correlation to the emerging environmental challenges and the support required to meet these.

While the Treaty formed SPREP as an autonomous body in 1993, its work began in the late 1970s as a joint initiative of the Pacific Community (SPC), the UN Environment Programme and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific. Following a period of expansion and long deliberation SPREP left SPC in Noumea in 1992 and relocated to Samoa becoming an independent inter-governmental organisation.

SPREP is the Pacific region's key inter-governmental organisation for environment and sustainable development. Its work is to promote cooperation and to provide assistance to protect and improve our environment ensuring sustainable development for present and future generations.

“We must remember where we started from, our beginnings, to get to where we are today as a regional organisation serving our Pacific Islands,” said Mr Sefania Nawadra as SPREP commemorated its 30th Anniversary with staff and over 100 students from thirteen different schools within Samoa.

“Working in partnership with our Pacific Islands people to conserve and protect their environment is very rewarding work. We are, and always will, remember our partners and all those that paved the way before us, and those that we work together with now to make our Pacific Islands environment a better one for our future generations.”

“We are proud to say Happy 30th Birthday SPREP. This is a milestone to be celebrated by so many of us as we see the impact of SPREP’s work in our Pacific people and environment.”

SPREP now works across four different programmes providing a wide range of support and assistance to our Pacific Islands in the areas of Climate Change Resilience, Environmental Monitoring and Governance, Island and Ocean Ecosystems and Waste Management and Pollution Control.

The Noumea Convention, which protects our natural resources and environment was adopted in 1986 and entered into force in 1990. It is now under review through a two-day meeting at SPREP as the Secretariat for the Noumea Convention for which 12 Members are Contracting Parties. The delegates assessing the review of the Noumea Convention also commemorated SPREP’s 30th Anniversary with the staff and students.

“In celebrating the last 30 years we also look ahead with optimism to the next 30 years, and it is fitting that we have come to discuss the future direction of the Noumea Convention, the umbrella agreement for the protection of the Pacific environment and its resources, said Ms Susan McErlain of the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water of Australia.

“The Noumea Convention is a cornerstone of the work of SPREP, and we hope that our discussions here today will strengthen our shared vision to work collaboratively to protect the environment of the Pacific for current but also future generations.”

‘We acknowledge and greatly appreciate the vital role of SPREP in this partnership. Congratulations SPREP on your 30th Anniversary.”

Also to congratulate SPREP were over 100 teachers and students from across 13 different schools in Samoa, as well as the former Director General of SPREP Mr David Sheppard.

Mr Sheppard was the Director General of SPREP from 2009 to 2015.

“It’s such an honour and pleasure to be back,” said Mr Sheppard.

“When I was the Director General, we always worked towards the belief that we have one focus and that’s to serve our Pacific islands to support in the best way that we can, so that our combined efforts will bring about a cleaner and more sustainable environment.”

“I think this is at the heart of all SPREP work from the moment we began, right through to today.

Congratulations SPREP!”

The SPREP 30th Anniversary celebration is running throughout the year with a series of events across 2023 with our Pacific Islands.

The SPREP Open Day, SPREP 30th Anniversary Celebrations were held on 15 June 2023 at the SPREP Compound in Apia, Samoa.