Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Trends & Research Insights by 2030

Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems

Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market is anticipated to surpass USD 7.3 billion by 2030

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The Nitrogen oxide control system market size was valued at $4.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

A nitrogen oxide (NOx) control system refers to a set of technologies and techniques used to reduce the emissions of nitrogen oxides from various combustion processes, such as those in power plants, industrial boilers, and vehicles. Nitrogen oxides are harmful air pollutants that contribute to smog formation, acid rain, and adverse health effects.

Get Free Report Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/980

The key players profiled in this report include Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., CECO Environmental, Ducon Technologies Inc., Fuel Tech, Honeywell International Inc., John Wood Group plc, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., S.A. HAMON, Siemens AG and The Shell Group.

Effective control of NOx emissions requires control on both stationary sources and mobile transport sources. Each requires different strategies. This guideline focuses on control strategies for stationary sources (primarily fossil-fuel-fired electricity-generating plants).

Asia-pacific registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

Some control systems are combustion control, choice of fuel, process modification, reburning, low NOx burners, flue gas recirculation (FGR), staged combustion (off-stoichiometric combustion), reduced air preheat & reduced firing rates, water or steam injection, low-excess-air firing (LEA), flue gas treatment, selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR).

As per the technology product, the Low NOx Burner segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, industrial segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Nitrogen oxide is a gaseous air pollutant composed of nitrogen and oxygen. NOx forms when fossil fuels such as coal, oil, gas, or diesel are burned at high temperatures.

Buy This Report (275 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3p8gagt

The choice of NOx control system depends on various factors, including the specific combustion process, emission regulations, cost-effectiveness, and operational considerations.

Each technology has its advantages and limitations, and a combination of approaches may be employed to achieve the desired NOx reduction goals.

NO2 and other nitrogen oxides in the outdoor air contribute to particle pollution and to the chemical reactions that make ozone. It is one of six widespread air pollutants that have national air quality standards to limit them in the outdoor air.

Cars, trucks, and buses are the largest sources of emissions, followed by power plants, diesel-powered heavy construction equipment, and other movable engines and industrial boilers.

COVID-19 impacted almost all industries by hindering various industrial operations and disrupting the supply chain. Maximum companies halted their operation due to less workforce. However, there is a sluggish decline in the global nitrogen oxide control systems market due to impact of COVID-19.

Make an Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/980

Furthermore, import and export activities were significantly impacted, which, in turn, adversely affected the industries using nitrogen oxide control systems and thereby affecting the global nitrogen oxide control systems market.

Similar Reports:-

Industrial Nitrogen Market by Form (Compressed Gas, Liquid Nitrogen), by Application (Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Chemical, Food and Beverages, Electronics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Fuel Dispenser Market by Fuel Type (Petroleum Fuels, Compressed Fuels, Biofuels, and Others), Dispenser System (Submersible and Suction), and Flow Meter (Mechanical & Electronics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

