Global Human Augmentation Market Size Worth USD 737.9 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

High demand for wearable augmentation devices in the healthcare sector is a significant factor driving global human augmentation market revenue growth

Human Augmentation Market Trends – Rapid developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and investments in gene editing technology in North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Human Augmentation Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth. Furthermore, the Human Augmentation research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.

The global human augmentation market size is expected to reach USD 737.9 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for wearable augmentation devices in the healthcare sector is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Wearable devices popularity and expansion have been aided by a number of key technologies and tools. For example, artificial intelligence breakthroughs, have increased development in wearable apps.

Use of wearable devices has increased even more with telemedicine apps becoming more prominent in current environment. Hence, patients can access all of their medical information, such as heart rate, blood pressure, total steps walked, and others, through wearable devices. Some of the more powerful wearable devices can even remind users of upcoming medications and examinations.

These devices have also benefited from widespread usage of smartphones and healthcare apps. Patients can now exchange their health records and reports with doctors using healthcare mobile apps in a simple manner. Many linked healthcare and wearable devices are using Internet of Things (IoT) and data analysis to forecast a patient's life expectancy as well. In addition, expansion of wearable devices in the healthcare industry has been aided by all of the industry's robust technology.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Samsung, Google LLC., Ekso Bionics, Vuzix, Garmin Ltd., Fossil Group, B-Temia, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Magic Leap, Inc., and Rewalk Robotics, Inc.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Human Augmentation Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Wearable Devices

Virtual Reality Devices

Augmented Reality Devices

Exoskeletons

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Body-Worn Products

Non-Body-Worn Products

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Human Augmentation Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 9 February 2022, Ossur, a global innovation leader in the Orthotics & Prosthetics (O&P) industry with a rich history of pioneering breakthroughs, launched its new POWER KNEETM, the world's first actively powered microprocessor prosthetic knee for people with above-knee amputation or limb difference.

The wearable devices segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing use of wearable devices to monitor health and fitness parameters owing to their various benefits.

The non-body-worn products segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global market over the forecast period. This is owing to rising demand for immersive content for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual reality (VR) devices for gaming and entertainment applications. Gaming accounts for majority of VR content revenue with USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and USD 1.4 billion by the end of 2021.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid developments in AI technology and investments in gene editing technology in countries in this region.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Human Augmentation Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Human Augmentation Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

