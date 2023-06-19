Vipera Pioneers AI Revolution: Launches Exclusive Financing for Advanced NVIDIA H100 with NVLINK
AI leader Vipera blazes a new trail, announcing exclusive financing for NVIDIA H100 GPU with NVLINK. As the sole NVIDIA-certified partner in North America.UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
In a monumental leap, Vipera, an industry pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), has proclaimed a significant financing deal for its newest venture - the NVIDIA H100 with NVLINK. As the lone certified NVIDIA training partner offering such financing in North America, this move propels Vipera to the forefront, heralding a fresh era of AI specialization.
The NVIDIA H100 GPU, now featuring NVLINK, serves as the newest feather in Vipera's cap. This advanced AI system, a testament to Vipera's collaboration with NVIDIA, the global titan of AI computing platforms, is all set to redefine the AI landscape. The introduction of NVLINK to the H100 is poised to supercharge data transfer rates, further enhancing its AI capabilities.
Securing FINANCING NVIDIA H100 with NVLINK cements Vipera's position as a powerhouse in the AI arena. The financial support not only propels Vipera's growth and research development but also underscores the value and potential of the NVIDIA H100 80GB in an industry undergoing rapid evolution.
"This marks a significant juncture for Vipera," said Ahmad Tamim, CEO at Vipera. "As the sole NVIDIA certified training partner, we're charting a course in AI technology that is unparalleled. The support for the NVIDIA H100 with NVLINK will accelerate our growth, broaden our services, and allow us to continue providing our clients with cutting-edge AI solutions."
At Viperatech NVIDIA H100 with NVLINK promises to ripple across diverse sectors including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail, and more. Its exceptional performance holds the potential to outfit businesses with unrivaled AI capabilities, pushing the envelope of what's possible.
For more about Vipera and the game-changing NVIDIA H100 with NVLINK, visit www.viperatech.com
About Vipera:
Vipera is a leading-edge tech company specializing in advanced AI solutions. Their innovation and pioneering research have placed them at the vanguard of the AI industry. As the sole NVIDIA certified training partner and the provider of the NVIDIA H100 with NVLINK, Vipera is accelerating the embrace of AI across industries.
