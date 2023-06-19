Fireart Releases Trackme – A New Fitness App
‘Exploring users’ needs helped us to improve with input and output of users data where they can identify the areas they need to work on better to get appropriate results.’”WARSAW, POLAND, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireart Studio, an award-winning UX/UI design & product development company, has their next case released. This Trackme App is designed to help users track their fitness and athletic performance.
Previously, the team has successfully launched another new platform for baggage repair showcasing excellent design & development of a user-friendly chat-based interface, allowing users to claim damaged luggage in a few clicks and receive monetary compensation or a new suitcase in less than 2 minutes.
About Trackme
The App is designed to help users track their fitness and athletic performance. It is compatible with various smartwatches, making it accessible to a wide range of users. Trackme™ offers several key features to help users monitor and improve their fitness. It may be used by a variety of people because it is compatible with different smartwatches.
Trackme™ provides users with a number of essential capabilities to track and enhance their fitness levels. In addition, the app includes social sharing functionality, allowing users to share their progress and compete with their friends and other users.
Users can get additional in-depth information about particular fitness metrics, exercises, or activities through the app's internal details panels. By touching on a particular metric or action on the summary screen, or by using the app's menu, you can access this screen and more.
The whole digital product development process was divided into a range of phases: users research, design process, which helped to gain a dep understanding of the users, their need, and the problem that the design is trying to solve, problems and solutions discovery, picking the right colors and typography, and personalization of all functions. The team kept attention to all the details.
‘The balance of UI and UX as a foundation for the entire design process helps to ensure that te final product meets the needs and expectations of the users.’ – admit the creators.
Also, in terms of design process the team developed UX research during the Discovery phase, created Personas, Informational Architecture, explored User Experience and created Wireframes based on the data-driven.
UI design system, Animation and MVP tests were also added to the UI development.
As a result, users can explore the app and obtain the information they need with ease because to its clear and uncomplicated style. It entails making sure that crucial features and functions are simple to reach, utilizing clear headings and labeling, and avoiding crowded interfaces.
Besides, adding the app's smartwatch option was crucial since it enabled users to obtain crucial fitness data from their wrist without having to take out their smartphones.
About Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio maintains its position as a UX/UI design studio with a proven expertly reputation both in Poland and abroad. The team is successful in showcasing its superior software design services, dealing with non-standard and complex design solutions for more than a decade. They help create beautiful and highly functional designs for enterprise clients, small businesses, and individuals who pave the way for business.
Previously, Fireart Studio has served industry giants like Google, Atlassian, Huawei, or Swisscom and the most promising start-ups or young companies. The potential is endless because they have over 80 highly qualified IT specialists on staff and years of company experience. Contact the team whenever you require lasting design solutions from professionals.
