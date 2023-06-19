Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Refurbishing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s aircraft refurbishing market forecast, the aircraft refurbishing market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.75 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global aircraft refurbishing industry is due to growing air passenger traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft refurbishing market share. Major aircraft refurbishing market companies include Autotrade Aviation Pvt. Ltd., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Duncan Aviation Inc, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited.
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Segments
● By Aircraft Type: Very Light Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Large Body Aircraft, VIP Aircraft
● By Fitting Type: Retrofit, IFEC (In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity), Passenger Seats
● By Refurbishing Service: Interior, Exterior
● By End User: Government, Commercial
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aircraft refurbishing refers to the process of replacing and maintaining an aircraft, which involves examination, overhaul, replacement, correction of flaws, and other adjustments.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Aircraft Refurbishing Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Aircraft Refurbishing Market $7.75 billion And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
