Aircraft Generator Market : A Comprehensive Study of the Industry Worth USD 10.46 Billion in 2032

Rapid adoption of aircraft generators in manufacturing of commercial and fighter aircraft is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 5.20 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends –Rapid procurement of aircraft generators in aircraft modernization” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft generator market size was USD 5.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand fora aircraft Alternating Current (AC) and Direct Current (DC) generators for continuous power supply in aircraft instrumentation is major factor driving market revenue growth. Aviation Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are rapidly importing aircraft generators for new aircraft manufacturing and maintenance. According to Airbus SE, a major European aerospace OEM, worldwide aviation operators are replacing older and less fuel-efficient aircraft to attain zero emissions by 2050. Airbus anticipates producing 39,000 new civil and cargo aircraft by 2040.

In addition, Rising investments in production of hybrid-electric airships is also expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. New ecologically friendly electric propulsion technologies are hastening adoption of aircraft generators in the aviation industry, with the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Globally, aircraft OEMs are working hard to produce 500KW motors to suit the demand for future applications across numerous aircraft segments. Collins Aerospace, a major aerospace and defense equipment manufacturer, has developed a prototype 500KW electric motor for hybrid air vehicles. However, rising procurement and raw material costs is a major factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Manufacturing an aviation generator necessitates the procurement of numerous parts and components from all over the world.

Another driver of the aircraft generator market is the need for more efficient and reliable generators. Advances in technology have led to the development of new, more efficient generators that are able to provide more power while consuming less fuel. Additionally, the use of advanced materials such as carbon fiber has led to generators that are lighter and more durable than traditional generators.

The major companies studied in the report include:

Honeywell International Inc., Dayton-Granger, Inc., Chelton Limited, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Haigh-Farr, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., HEICO Corporation, Cobham Aerospace Communications, R.A. Miller Industries, Sensor Systems, Inc., HR Smith Group of Companies, Collins Aerospace Systems, Astronics Corporation, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, and others

The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Alternating Current (AC) segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global aircraft generators market in 2022. This is because majority of multi-engine, high-performance turbine-powered aircraft and transport category aircraft employ AC electrical systems to deliver electricity over longer distances more easily and cost-effectively than Direct Current (DC). AC systems provide electricity to many aircraft systems, including hydraulics, cabin lighting, avionics, environmental control systems, and fuel pumps. Several large aircraft carriers across the world are progressively using AC generators for new aircraft production as well as Maintenance, Repair, And Operations (MRO).

The fixed wing segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global aircraft generator market during the forecast period. This is because aircraft generator is a critical equipment in fixed-wing aircraft. AC and DC electric generators are widely used in fixed-wing aircraft to provide power to various aviation systems such as pumps, hydraulics controllers, fuel injection pumps, brake control hydraulics, and other equipment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global aircraft generator market in 2022. This is due to significant investments in defense aircraft manufacturing and maintenance programs. The U.S. Department Of Defensive (DOD) is investing in its defensive aircraft portfolio to create contemporary tactical aircraft and modernize older aircraft. According to the US Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Department of Defence (DOD) plans to spend USD 100 billion over the next five years on major enhancements and revisions to its current tactical aircraft mix by December 2022. Furthermore, major aircraft manufacturers are receiving contracts from the U.S, Air Force, which is expected to drive market revenue growth in this region.

Along with these details, the report also covers the segmentation of the market based on types, applications, end-user industry, and others. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to,is offered in the report. The report includes profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into:

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Fixed Wing

Rotary-Wing

Current Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Alternating Current (AC)

Direct current (DC)

Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Less than 100 kW

100-500 kW

More than 500 kW

Regional Segmentation:

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

