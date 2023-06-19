Motion Control Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario Worth USD 27.17 Billion in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for highly automated manufacturing systems in various sectors is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 15.59 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Increasing investments in advanced technologies in North America” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global motion control market size was USD Billion 15.59 in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of automation in production operations to ensure workers’ health is a major factor expected to support revenue growth of the market. Motion control is widely used in factories for automation. Any system that involves the coordinated use of moving parts is a motion control system. The creation and use of these systems have led to most technologies being utilized in mechanical engineering.

Everywhere and every day, gears and engines are used. Everything from lifts to public transit buses and trains, to coffee makers used in city offices is operated by motion control systems such as Direct Current (DC) gear motors. Escalators in retail malls, automobiles, and automated industrial operations all require motion control systems. Across all industries, businesses are increasingly embracing use of robotics and conveyor systems to increase manufacturing and assembling margins. Even though the term ‘motion control’ maybe not familiar to many, movement control mechanisms are the foundation of vital systems used in various industries, including transportation, medicine, the manufacture of metal and machinery, oil and gas, textiles, energy, and others.

However, there are also some restraints that may impact the growth of the motion control market. One of the main challenges is the high cost of implementing motion control systems, which can be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited budgets. Another challenge is the increasing complexity of motion control systems, which requires highly skilled professionals to design, implement, and maintain these systems.

The study on the Global Motion Control Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Motion Control industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Motion Control market.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Estun Automation Co., Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The packaging and labelling segment accounted for significantly rapid revenue CAGR in 2022. Motion control in packing is time-consuming, and labor-intensive tasks such as reprogramming commonly restrict its potential. Motion control is meant to drive automation's adaptability. In a conventional packaging automation system, a new line of code must be written for the machine to adjust to a changed procedure or package size.

The automotive segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. A vital element and enabler for fully automated and self-driving cars is motion control. It is a plug-and-play system that consists of software that is integrated into an Electronic Control Unit (ECU) and allows for both transverse and lateral vehicle movements.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Rising automation and emerging trends in controlling movement are artificial vision, which is driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Motion Control market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Motion Control market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Motion Control Market Segmentation:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Actuators & Mechanical Systems

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Electromechanical

Drivers

Motors

Servo Motor

Stepper Motor

Motion Controllers

Sensors and Feedback Devices

Software & Services

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Closed-Loop System

Open-Loop System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Material Handling

Robotics

Packaging & Labelling

Others

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Regional Analysis of the Motion Control Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

