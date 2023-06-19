Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market Size is projected to reach USD 12.85 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10%

The global narrow range ethoxylates market size was at USD 5.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market Overview

The global market for narrow range ethoxylates had a value of USD 5.45 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12.85 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for environmentally friendly and biodegradable surfactants, as well as the growing awareness of the benefits associated with the utilization of green and sustainable chemicals in various industries, are key factors contributing to the growth of market revenue. The rapid expansion of end-use sectors such as personal care, textiles, and domestic cleaning is expected to drive the demand for narrow range ethoxylates in the foreseeable future.

Narrow range ethoxylates serve as nonionic surfactants that find widespread application in the production of various cleaning and personal care products. These surfactants can be derived from both natural and synthetic sources and possess unique qualities that make them suitable for a wide range of uses. Their notable characteristics include high surface activity, strong emulsification properties, and enhanced wetting and dispersion capabilities, all of which contribute to their effectiveness in numerous industries.

Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market Segments

The global narrow range ethoxylates market was valued at USD 5.45 Billion in 2022. It is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the forecast period in 2032, the market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 12.85 Billion.

The estimation of market size and growth is based on historical data from 2020 to 2021, serving as the foundation for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used in this analysis are in terms of revenue, measured in USD Billion.

The comprehensive report on the narrow range ethoxylates market covers various aspects, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends. The report delves into different segments such as type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook, providing a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities.

This data-driven analysis and market coverage aim to provide insights into the future growth potential of the narrow range ethoxylates market, aiding businesses and stakeholders in making informed decisions.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/narrow-range-ethoxylates-market

Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market: Strategic Developments

• In 2021, BASF SE agreed with Syngenta Crop Protection AG to develop a new class of herbicides. The agreement aimed to leverage BASF's expertise in the development of surfactants and emulsifiers, including NREs, to develop more effective herbicides that can help farmers to increase crop yields and reduce costs.

• In 2020, Clariant International Ltd. announced that it was investing in a new production facility for NREs in India. The investment was aimed at expanding the company's presence in the Asia-Pacific region and meet rising demand for NREs in the region.

• In 2019, Huntsman International LLC acquired Icynene-Lapolla, a leading manufacturer and supplier of spray foam insulation systems, in a deal worth USD 350 million. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Huntsman's product portfolio and strengthening its position in the construction materials market.

• In 2018, The Dow Chemical Company announced that it was investing in a new NRE production facility in Germany. The investment was aimed at increasing the company's production capacity for NREs and meeting the growing demand for these products in Europe.

• In 2021, BASF launched a new range of NREs called Plurafac LF 170. These NREs are designed for use in a variety of applications, including detergents, agrochemicals, and personal care products. They are characterized by their excellent wetting and dispersing properties and their ability to reduce the surface tension of water-based systems.

• In 2020, Croda launched a new range of NREs called Crodafos HCE-10. These NREs are designed for use in a variety of applications, including textiles, coatings, and adhesives. They are characterized by their excellent emulsifying and dispersing properties and their ability to enhance the stability and performance of the end product.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6064

Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market: Competitive landscape

The global narrow range ethoxylates market is comprised of several prominent players that contribute to its growth and development. These key players include BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Stepan Company, Shell Chemicals, and Sasol Limited.

BASF SE is a leading chemical company that specializes in a wide range of products, including narrow range ethoxylates. Clariant International Ltd. is known for its innovative specialty chemicals and solutions, including those related to ethoxylates. Huntsman International LLC is a global manufacturer and marketer of various chemical products, including ethoxylates.

The Dow Chemical Company is a multinational corporation that produces a diverse range of chemical products, including surfactants such as narrow range ethoxylates. Croda International Plc is a specialty chemical manufacturer that offers sustainable solutions, including ethoxylates, for various industries.

Evonik Industries AG is a global leader in specialty chemicals, providing a wide range of products and solutions, including ethoxylates. Solvay S.A. is a renowned chemical company known for its advanced materials and specialty chemicals, including ethoxylates.

These major players in the global narrow range ethoxylates market contribute to its competitive landscape, innovation, and overall growth. Their expertise and extensive product portfolios play a vital role in meeting the increasing demand for narrow range ethoxylates across various industries.

Browse more Reports:

microspheres-market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microspheres-market

cosmetic-preservative-market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cosmetic-preservative-market

ammonium-sulfate-market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ammonium-sulfate-market

modular-construction-market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/modular-construction-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.