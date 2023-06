Telerehabilitation Market: Exploring the Growth Opportunities and Trends in Remote Rehabilitation

Telerehabilitation Market- Infographics- AMR

The telerehabilitation market is poised for significant growth as more healthcare providers and patients recognize the benefits of remote rehabilitation.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The telerehabilitation market size was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Telehealth technologies have revolutionized the way healthcare is delivered, and one area that has witnessed significant growth is telerehabilitation. Telerehabilitation refers to the use of remote communication tools to provide rehabilitation services to patients in the comfort of their homes. This approach has opened up a world of possibilities, offering convenience, accessibility, and personalized care to individuals in need of physical therapy.

The market for telerehabilitation is experiencing a surge in demand due to several factors. First and foremost, advancements in technology have made it possible for healthcare professionals to remotely assess, diagnose, and monitor patients' progress. This has eliminated geographical barriers and improved access to care for individuals residing in rural or underserved areas.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth solutions, including telerehabilitation. With social distancing measures in place, many patients and healthcare providers have turned to remote rehabilitation as a safe and effective alternative to traditional in-person sessions.

Another key driver of market growth is the growing aging population, as older adults often require ongoing rehabilitation services. Telerehabilitation allows seniors to receive the care they need without the inconvenience and potential risks associated with travel to physical therapy clinics.

In terms of trends, the integration of wearable devices and sensors is playing a crucial role in remote rehabilitation. These devices can capture and transmit data on patients' movements, providing valuable insights to therapists for monitoring progress and making necessary adjustments to treatment plans.

Furthermore, the development of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications has brought immersive experiences to telerehabilitation. Patients can engage in interactive exercises and simulations, enhancing motivation and outcomes.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ

โ€ข Based on application, the physical therapy segment held largest share in the global market in 2021. However, speech therapy segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of components, the services segment held largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

โ€ข Based on end user, the homecare segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

โ€ข Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 11.9% during the telerehabilitation market forecast.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž -

โ€ข American Well Corporation,

โ€ข Hinge Health, Inc.,

โ€ข Humanus Corporation, Included Health, Inc. (Doctor on Demand, Inc.),

โ€ข Care Innovations, LLC.

โ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

โ€ข MIRA Rehab Limited,

โ€ข NeuroTechR3, Inc.,

โ€ข PT Genie,

โ€ข UniQuest Pty Limited (NeoRehab).

