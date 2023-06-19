Automotive Electric Turbocharger Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Automotive Electric Turbocharger Market To be Driven by the Rapid Growth In The Sale Of Automobiles In the Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Electric Turbocharger Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive electric turbocharger market, assessing the market based on its segments such as propulsion types, vehicle types, sales channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 12.1%
The global market is expected to be driven by the turbocharger’s function to provide more power, better efficiency, and less lag in power delivery. Electrification of a turbocharger eliminates the need for a small, high-efficiency turbine to drive the compressor at low flow rates. Electric motors and wide-range compressors of electric turbochargers improve low-end response and high-end performance.
This, along with recuperated energy, enables the vehicle’s electrical system to contribute to stoichiometric air/fuel ratios required to fulfil future legislation related to emissions. Such solutions are expected to stimulate the market. Various countries throughout the world are taking considerable steps to reduce emissions and reliance on non-renewable energy. The turbocharger makes a significant contribution to lowering vehicle emissions and increasing fuel efficiency. Such factors are increasing the demand for electric turbocharger technology.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Turbochargers are centrifugal compressors that employ an exhaust gas turbine to enhance charge air pressure in engines. Turbocharger efficiency affects all main engine parameters, including fuel efficiency, power, and emissions.
By propulsion type, the market is segmented into:
IC-Engine
Gasoline Powered
Diesel Powered
Hybrid Propulsion Engine
By vehicle type, the market is classified into:
Commercial Vehicle
Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicles
Light-Duty Vehicle
Others
By sales channel, the market is divided into:
OEM
Replacement
Others
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Through electric boosting, turbo compounding, and enhanced after-treatment thermal management, electrical turbocharger technology brings the benefits of hybrid electrification to the on-highway heavy-duty industry. As a result, fuel efficiency savings through engine down-speeding/down-sizing are possible and better brake thermal efficacy and improved system cost. Electrical turbochargers could help boost productivity in off-highway vehicles (such as agricultural tractors) by conserving fuel and reducing pollution due to smaller and more compact engines. Because of the removal of turbo lag, electric turbochargers provide greater power and improved fuel economy. These factors are propelling the growth of the market globally. E-turbocharger also reduces the need for maintenance and cooling oil. Due to the numerous advantages that e-turbocharger has and the growing need for improved fuel efficiency and power output, it is expected to have greater market penetration in the future years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Garrett Motion Inc., IHI Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., and TORQAMP, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
