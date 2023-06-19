Biocontrol Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Biocontrol Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biocontrol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biocontrol market research. As per TBRC’s biocontrol market forecast, the biocontrol market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.20 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.74% through the forecast period.

The rising incidence of pest infestations is expected to propel the growth of the biocontrol market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest biocontrol market share. Major biocontrol market leaders include BASF SE, Bayer Crop Science, Corteva Agriscience, UPL Limited, Syngenta AG, Koppert Biological Systems BV, Brettyoung (Lallemand Inc.), Certis USA LLC, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Symbiota Inc., Precision Laboratories LLC, Verdesian Life Sciences LLC, Valent Biosciences LLC, Biobest Group NV, FMC Corporation.

Global Biocontrol Market Segments

1) By Biopesticides: Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides, Other Biopesticides

2) By Crop Type: Grains and Cereals, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Crop Types

3) By Mode Of Treatment: Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, Post-harvest, Other Modes Of Treatment

This type of refers to the use of living organisms or their products to control pests or diseases that can harm crops and livestock. It is commonly used to reduce the damage caused by pests and diseases and to minimize the use of synthetic chemicals that can harm non-target organisms and the environment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

