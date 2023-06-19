Taft Hill Orthodontics, Orthodontist Office relocated to new location in Greeley, CO
Orthodontist Dr. Timothy Hardy and his experienced staff at the newly relocated Orthodontic office warmly greet existing and new patients.GREELEY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Greeley, CO - Dr. Timothy Hardy, a highly skilled orthodontist in Greeley, CO, is delighted to announce that Taft Hill Orthodontics has relocated to a new and better facility. The relocation seeks to improve the patient experience and deliver exceptional orthodontic services in a cutting-edge facility.
The new Location address is: 2124 35th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634
The new facility, conveniently situated in downtown Greeley, features modern, patient-focused facilities. Dr. Timothy Hardy and his committed team are thrilled to be able to provide orthodontic treatments in this newly renovated environment, which has been intended to provide maximum comfort and convenience for patients of all ages.
"We are happy to announce Taft Hill Orthodontics' transfer to our new premises, as it allows us to provide a more inviting and efficient atmosphere for our valued patients," stated Dr. Timothy Hardy. "Our new facility represents our dedication to providing superior orthodontic care and an amazing experience for everyone we serve."
The new facility, outfitted with cutting-edge technology and innovative equipment, allows Dr. Timothy Hardy to provide the most recent innovations in orthodontic therapy. Taft Hill Orthodontics is committed to offering tailored solutions that assist patients in achieving attractive, healthy smiles, from traditional braces to Invisalign and other advanced treatment alternatives.
The new office's location provides abundant parking and easy access, ensuring that patients have a stress-free experience. The welcoming and spacious reception area will make people feel at ease and relaxed throughout their visits.
To schedule a consultation or learn more about Taft Hill Orthodontics' new location and the extensive orthodontic services Dr. Timothy Hardy provides. Check out our blog on Tumblr.
About Dr. Timothy Hardy and Taft Hill Orthodontics:
Dr. Timothy Hardy is a well-known orthodontist in Greeley, Colorado. Dr. Hardy and his staff at Taft Hill Orthodontics Greeley love creating beautiful smiles, and they provide a full variety of orthodontic procedures, including braces, Invisalign, retainers, and more. Its dedication to quality, patient comfort, and cutting-edge technology guarantee that patients receive the best possible care and attain the smiles they've always wanted.
