LA Furniture Store Announces Grand Opening of Furniture Showroom in Fountain Valley, Orange County, CA
LA Furniture Store has a Grand Opening of their new furniture location in Fountain Valley, CA on June 24th, 2023FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LA Furniture Store, a renowned modern furniture retailer specializing in modern and contemporary designs, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Fountain Valley, Orange County on June 24th, 2023. Its growth demonstrates the company's dedication to providing clients with a fantastic shopping experience and a large assortment of high-quality furnishings. New location Address: 18319 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The new store in Fountain Valley shows LA Furniture Store's vast choice of modern furniture lines. The on-staff interior designers can help clients with their choice of contemporary furniture right for their home. Large selections of luxury living room sets, bedroom sets, dining furniture and patio furniture. The showroom's clean and modern interior design offers an attractive atmosphere where consumers may imagine their ideal living spaces and get ideas for home decor projects.
"We are excited to open our new showroom in Fountain Valley, Orange County, and offer our handpicked choice of modern furniture closer to our beloved consumers in the region," stated a LA Furniture Store spokeswoman. "Our carefully curated collection of furniture designs seeks to give clients a smooth shopping experience while also assisting them in creating the modern and elegant living spaces they desire."
The experienced and courteous team at the showroom are committed to aiding customers in choosing the right furniture items to fit their interests and preferences. Whether consumers want a modern couch, a sleek dining table, or a fashionable bedroom set, the team at LA Furniture Store is dedicated to assisting them in finding the best furniture options for their homes. Check out our articles on Blogpost.
LA Furniture Store continues to serve consumers through its extensive online platform at https://www.lafurniturestore.com and the new showroom. Customers may explore and purchase their chosen furniture from the comfort of their homes thanks to the website's wide online inventory, easy browsing, and safe online ordering.
About LA Furniture Store:
LA Furniture Store is a well-known furniture company specializing in modern and contemporary styles founded nearly 20 years ago. LA Furniture Store seeks to give consumers great alternatives for creating fashionable and modern living spaces by offering a large assortment of high-quality furniture such as living room sets, bedroom sets, dining furniture, office furniture, and more. LA Furniture Store provides a seamless shopping experience, skilled customer service, and easy delivery choices to consumers in Orange County and beyond through its showroom and online platform.
Jackie Muzo
LA Furniture Store
+1 714-338-8890
