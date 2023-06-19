Alfa Chemistry Testing Lab Unveils A Comprehensive Solution for Karl Fischer (KF) Moisture Testing
Alfa Chemistry's renowned testing laboratory recently announced the introduction of the Karl Fischer titration method, which can be used in many industries.RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Moisture determination is of vital importance to almost every industry. In response to the growing demand, Alfa Chemistry's renowned testing laboratory recently announced the introduction of the Karl Fischer titration method, which can be used in many industries, including but not limited to: pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, petrochemicals, polymers and plastics, cosmetics and personal care, medical devices, chemicals, textiles, agriculture, and paper and pulp.
Since its invention in the 1930s by a chemist named Karl Fischer, Karl Fischer (KF) moisture testing has become a universal technique for measuring moisture content in a wide range of materials.
"This method uses volumetric or coulometric titration. The titration solution consists of four components: an alcohol (ROH), a base (B), sulfur dioxide, and iodine. All four components of the anode solution can interact with water. The volumetric Karl Fischer technique calculates the water content based on the volume of regents required to convert water to BH+ROSO3-. The coulometric approach evaluates changes in current between an anode and cathode to determine water content," explains a senior scientist at Alfa Chemistry Testing Lab.
In general, there are two methods used to perform Karl Fischer testing, volumetric and coulometric. Moisture content is an essential indicator for the quality control of many products. With its high sensitivity, the KF moisture test is widely used in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, and cosmetics. Another merit of the KF method is that it’s one of the few techniques that will measure water content and not be affected by other volatiles.
Advantages of Alfa Chemistry’s Karl Fischer (KF) Moisture Testing Service:
High Accuracy. Since the reaction between water and iodine is very specific and does not interfere with other components in the sample, the test result of the Karl Fischer titration method can achieve high accuracy.
Highly Sensitive. KF Moisture Testing can detect very small amounts of water, down to parts per million (ppm), and therefore, is known for its high sensitivity in analytical testing.
High Speed. The reaction can be completed in just a few minutes, making it a very efficient way to test for moisture content.
Versatility. The KF Moisture Test is a very versatile technique that can be used to measure moisture content in a wide range of materials, including solids, liquids and gases.
"Our new KF moisture testing service is a foray into advanced testing techniques that will probably set industry standards," said a spokesperson for Alfa Chemistry. "We have made significant investments in developing our equipment and R&D team to ensure that we provide the most accurate and comprehensive testing services for our customers. With our new KF moisture testing service, we are confident that we will help our customers to make informed decisions about their products."
Please visit the website https://www.alfachemic.com/testinglab/services/karl-fischer-kf-moisture-testing.html to learn more.
About
Alfa Chemistry Testing Lab has been serving the scientific community for over a decade. It provides a wide range of laboratory testing and research services to clients worldwide. With a team of experienced scientists and advanced modern testing facilities, Alfa Chemistry is committed to providing high-quality comprehensive laboratory services in various fields, including materials analysis, environmental testing, petrochemical analysis, and pharmaceutical analysis. After years of efforts, the laboratory has earned a reputation as a reliable partner dedicated to meeting the specific needs and requirements of its clients.
Tylor Keller
Alfa Chemistry
+1 5167346573
support@alfa-chemistry.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube