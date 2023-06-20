Euro Note Souvenir Releases New Commemorative Note Of "RMS Titanic"
The new “0 Euro Note” commemorates the 111th Year since the sinking of the iconic ship
We knew that there is a lot of enthusiasm for a new commemorative note with the Titanic, so we came up with a new design for the 111th year, featuring the RMS Titanic and the top of an iceberg”HEADFORD, GALWAY, IRELAND, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The sinking of the RMS Titanic, a British passenger liner which sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on 15 April 1912 after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage, is among the most recognizable moments of the 20th century. This is why it is no surprise that a commemorative “0 Euro Note” honoring the ship was created for the 111th Anniversary of the disaster.
— Peter Schneider
Euro Note Souvenir created the first issuance of the note on 12th June. The note has been officially licensed by the European Central Bank and printed by Oberthur, the French facility that prints the euro. It has the look and feel of a euro, along with a watermark, holographic protection and UV-responsive tactile marks. On the front, the familiar image of the proud RMS Titanic at sea passing an iceberg can be clearly seen.
This printing of a limited-edition note will no doubt be a collector’s item to history buffs, as well as fans of the Oscar-winning James Cameron film “Titanic”. The 1999 film chronicled the ship’s doomed maiden voyage through the experiences of a young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.
“We knew that there was a lot of enthusiasm for a new commemorative note with the Titanic” says Euro Note Souvenir Managing Director Peter Schneider. “So we came up with a new design for the 111th year, featuring the RMS Titanic and an iceberg”.
Quantities of this edition of “The RMS Titanic” Euro will initially be limited to 5,000. The note can be purchased online, and is also available in the Titanic museums in Branson and Pigeon Forge in the US.
Peter Schneider
Euro Note Souvenir Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube