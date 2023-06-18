Omada One Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Witucki Expands The Omada One BPO Brand Globally
Omada One CEO Timothy Witucki Launches New Accounting & Finance Delivery Support Center June 15, 2023 Angeles, Clark Philippines
Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omada One, a leading provider of premium customer experience management (CX), accounting, bookkeeping, and fractional CFO outsourcing support staffing services, has announced the opening and expansion of its newest contact delivery center located in Angeles-Clark Pampanga, Philippines. The newly opened contact delivery center will provide specialized services to help businesses streamline their accounting, tax, and financial Back-office operations. With an experienced team of certified accountants, bookkeepers, financial, and legal administrator experts, Omada One offers a wide range of services to businesses of all sizes, from startups to established enterprise multinational companies. "We are thrilled to be opening up our latest contact delivery center in Angeles-Clark Pampanga, one of the fastest-growing business hubs in the Philippines," said Omada One's CEO Timothy Witucki.
— Winston Churchill
"Our team of certified CPA and Accounting Tax experts are dedicated to helping businesses succeed by providing them with the Back-office support they need to manage their accounting and finances effectively." The new delivery contact center is fully equipped with state-of-the-art cloud technology, robust internet backbone, deployed Apple MacBook, workstations, and security dedicated VPN infrastructure to ensure seamless communication and collaboration with clients worldwide.
“Thanks to Omada One, we are able to dedicate our time to what is important to us and our clients globally, knowing that our accounting and financial back-office support applications are being managed professionally. I recommend Omada One to fellow startups or enterprise companies globally looking for a reliable business partner to manage tax accounting and bookkeeping activities”. Davis Lusk, CPA & Founder, Managing Director (International Client)
With a focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience, Omada One is committed to providing clients with personalized premium solutions that meet their unique business requirements. "Our mission is to help businesses achieve their operational and financial goals by providing them with the necessary tools and expertise they need to succeed," said EVP of Global Operation's Sean Mather. "We are excited to bring and extend our services to Angeles-Clark Pampanga and Timothy and I look forward to partnering with Australian, North America, Asia Pacific and European businesses to help them scale, grow and thrive."
Sean and I have been working together for the past fifteen years as entrepreneurs and are both truly passionate about developing high-performance teams & fostering a culture of accountability, focus, & ambition. Building a highly focused and immensely capable team focused on high touch and huge value has allowed Omada One to grow in times when others are still standing still said Timothy.
I’m really focused in driving Omada One’s geographic expansion and leading us toward a 5000-strong employee team in the next five years in multiple countries Timothy said. We will continue to scale and oversee this rapid growth while developing new products and pursuing new market opportunities via targeted Asian and European micro contact center acquisitions in current strongholds and in low cost labor regions further afield. “I’m very excited and grateful to be part of Omada One organization at this critical stage of success, expanding the global footprint beyond Australia, Asia Pacific, Middle East, North America, and Europe markets,” Timothy said.
By complementing this with a team building practice that brings customers closer to the solution and indeed includes customer resources with its own people have proved to be a recipe for success. “The historical approach of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is changing, and it is companies like Omada One that are paving the way for closer and tighter business relationships across the globe”, states Timothy.
About Omada One
Omada One is a leading provider of customer experience (CX) management, remote staff accounting, bookkeeping, and fractional CFO services for businesses of all sizes. With a team of certified accountants, bookkeepers and tax financial experts, Omada One offers personalized solutions to help businesses manage their operating expenses (OPEX) effectively and achieve their financial goals. For more information, visit us at www.OmadaOne.com
