Fifth Day Press Unveils Delightful "When God Made…" Children's Picture Book Series

The series ignites excitement with three captivating titles, written by founder of the publishing company, Loraine Nicole Meek.

SUISUN CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Fifth Day Press , LLC, a privately owned publishing company specializing in faith-based children's literature and picture books , is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its engaging and educational children's picture book series, "When God Made…" The series will debut with its first three titles: "When God Made Whales," "When God Made Sharks," and "When God Made Dolphins," - all set to captivate young readers with delightful storytelling and enchanting illustrations.Filled with fun facts, colorful images, and witty rhymes, "When God Made…" series takes a lighthearted and simple approach towards teaching the basics of creationism. Each book focuses on the diverse and fascinating animal kingdom, inviting children to explore the wonders of the world around them."We are excited to introduce the 'When God Made…' series to the public on July 14, 2023," says Loraine Nicole Meek , the passionate author, publisher, and educator behind Fifth Day Press. "Through these books, we aim to share the message of the intricate beauty of creation and instill a sense of awe and appreciation for the animal world."The "When God Made…" series aims to create an enriching reading experience by blending education and entertainment. Each book is meticulously designed to convey fascinating and sometimes surprising facts about various animals in an accessible manner. Young readers will be delighted by the colorful illustrations that bring the animal kingdom to life, making learning a truly immersive adventure.To celebrate the launch of the "When God Made…" series, Fifth Day Press invites parents, children, and book enthusiasts to a special book launch event on July 14th in The Library at Journey Downtown in Vacaville, from 3-6pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Loraine Nicole Meek, learn more about the books, and discover the inspiration behind this exciting series.“Our company slogan, ‘publishing brought to life,’ perfectly encapsulates our mission. We are dedicated to providing high-quality, faith-based literature that engages, educates, and entertains young readers,” states Meek.The "When God Made…" series will be available for purchase on July 14, 2023.To learn more about Fifth Day Press and the company’s upcoming children's picture book series, please visit www.fifthdaypress.com About the AuthorLoraine Nicole Meek is an author, former Mrs. Solano County, singer-songwriter, and homeschool mother of three from Northern California. She enjoys hiking with her family as well as learning about and caring for animals, which led to the ideas of this book series.Loraine Nicole Meek boasts a background in Fine Arts and Communications. With her passion for children's literature, Meek embarked on a journey to establish Fifth Day Press LLC. Her latest venture exemplifies her commitment to creating meaningful and enjoyable reading experiences for children.