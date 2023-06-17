2023 Opal's Walk for Freedom Coverage Guidelines

/EIN News/ -- Fort Worth, TX, June 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ALERT

We are excited to have your support for the 2023 Opal's Walk for Freedom. We want to ensure that all media members have a safe and smooth experience covering this historic event. Please take note of the following guidelines:

WHAT: Media are invited to cover the event and conduct onsite interviews. This will be a LIVE broadcast on NBC 5 and streamed live nationwide on LX.com, and several other NBC digital platforms.

Event Advisory: Media cannot interfere with filming. Please do not jump in front of the walk at any time during production.



WHEN: Monday, June 19, 2023 from 11 am CST to 12 pm CST for the LIVE broadcast. Media must be set up before 9 AM CST on the day of the event. The staging will commence at 9:00 AM CST and the walk will begin promptly at 11 AM CST. Media are invited to attend the press conference at 10 AM in the VIP lounge. Once the event is over the public is expected to stay afterwards for a community gathering ending at 2PM CST in Evan’s Plaza.



WHERE:There are two designated media pits for setting up satellite feeds and interviews, one near the stage/starting line and one midway on the walk route.

No media vehicles are allowed along the walk route.

Media check-in will be located at Rosedale and Missouri Ave, where you will receive a media badge. You are required to submit for registration - please register here .

The walk will start and end in Evan’s Plaza, 1050 Evans Ave , Fort Worth, TX



WHO:

Broadcast Sponsor - NBC 5 / KXAS Opal’s Walk Host / Person on the Street: Brittney Johnson, NBC 5 10PM Anchor

Main Stage Hosts: Newy Scruggs, NBC 5 Sportscaster, and the SpicySuya Boyz, Influencers

Speakers include: Leon Ford , Heal America Ambassador Rick Webster, Director at Meta Fort Worth Data Center Shenece Johns, JCPenny Head of Inclusion and Diversity, Senior Director Rick Weber

Performances by : The Alpha Chorus, the Dallas Mavericks Maniacs, Kids Who Care choir

Virtual walks will activate on social media platforms as follows:

IG - Go LIVE and join @therealopallee as you walk

FB - Create a watch party to watch the walk LIVE with their followers

TikTok - Post videos of how you “Show your 2.5”

For more information about the event, please refer to the 2023 National Opal's Walk for Freedom press release.

Thank you for your cooperation in following these guidelines. We look forward to seeing you at the 2023 Opal's Walk for Freedom.





ABOUT DR. OPAL LEE

Dr. Opal is the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation's (NJOF) oldest living board member. The NJOF was founded and led by the late Dr. Ronald Myers, Sr., whose initiative helped 43 states establish Juneteenth days of observance. To raise awareness for the cause, she launched the Opal's Walks 2 DC campaign in 2016, walking 2.5 miles to represent the 2.5 years it took for the Emancipation Proclamation to reach Texas and free the slaves.

Visit her website: www.opalswalk2dc.com/

Download her EPK

