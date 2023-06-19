VPL awarded Supply Chain Visibility and Resilience Software agreement with Premier, Inc.
VPL has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Supply Chain Visibility & Resilience Software with Premier, Inc.
Effective May 1, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for supply chain visibility and data and analytics products provided by VPL.
— Eric McGlade, CEO and Co-Founder at VPL
"This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for VPL and our commitment to driving industry-wide innovation," said Eric McGlade, CEO and Co-Founder at VPL. "By forming this relationship with Premier, we are poised to continue to refine the healthcare supply chain ecosystem together."
VPL tracks vital product as it moves from the supplier to the point of patient care. VPL’s unique ‘Track and Trace’ model is the only of its kind within the healthcare industry. Benefits of this model include real-time order status and the ability to proactively identify problems. These along with other benefits results in increased confidence within the supply chain. Within data and analytics, VPL’s main focus is to measure and monitor program performance and identify opportunities for cost savings. Key aspects of VPL’s data and analytics include converting data to actionable intelligence, revealing hidden supplier fees, and pinpointing service level optimization opportunities.
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
ABOUT VPL
VPL helps Healthcare build smarter supply chains by leveraging technology to strengthen the chain’s two most critical links: visibility and data and analytics. VPL’s software provides perks including access to real time order status and optimization opportunities, helping organizations save time and cut costs. VPL has 20 years of experience in the healthcare supply chain, serving 700+ hospitals, pharmacies, and ambulatory surgery centers with a 97% customer retention rate.
