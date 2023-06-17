Submit Release
Lane Reduction / US Route 2 Grand Isle

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

 

Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 2 approximately ½ mile north of the State Park in Grand Isle is down to one lane due to a tree in the road.

 

State Highway will be there shortly to remove this.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

