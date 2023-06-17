Lane Reduction / US Route 2 Grand Isle
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 approximately ½ mile north of the State Park in Grand Isle is down to one lane due to a tree in the road.
State Highway will be there shortly to remove this.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173