GrowPath Aims to Show AAJ Annual Convention Attendees How to Maximize Revenue with Complete Case Management Software

Leading Case Management Software Company to Showcase its Patented and Best-in-Class Complete Case Management Tool at the AAJ 2023 Annual Convention.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GrowPath, makers of industry-leading law firm case management software, will be demonstrating its revenue-maximizing features for law firms including powerful matter trackers, document management, and advanced search capabilities among many others during the AAJ 2023 Annual Convention, July 14 - 18 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

GrowPath provides trial lawyers with a complete case management solution to increase efficiency, minimize waste, and maximize revenue for your firm and practice. What makes GrowPath different is that it’s comprehensive and yet easy to learn and use for both attorneys and staff. It also has a powerful and thorough search function that allows you to search for something such as a case file and see other relevant information as well. For example, it can look for information on past similar cases and their results to get an idea of how to approach cases you have at hand. The firm’s software also comes highly recommended by happy customers.

“Lawyers are here to discuss the latest developments in trial advocacy, and GrowPath supports their goals with marketing tools to help them find people in need of their services,” said GrowPath CEO Joe Velk. “One way GrowPath supports trial lawyers is with our Lead Scoring tool which helps firms quickly determine the potential value of cases and sign the highest-scoring leads as soon as possible, before the competition can.”

The GrowPath team is available to consult with conference attendees in the Pennsylvania Convention Center at Booth 337. Attendees are encouraged to stop by to see a demonstration, connect with GrowPath leadership, and get answers to their questions. You can also schedule a demo here.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs’ firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.