The press urged to keep moving forwards, bridging the Party, State and people

VIETNAM, June 17 -

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has urged the press to continue moving forwards and serving as a bridge between the Party, the State and the people.

Huệ made the request at a meeting in Hà Nội on June 16 with leaders of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Vietnam Journalists' Association, central and local press agencies, and members of the jury board of the first Diên Hồng Awards, on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

The NA Chairman affirmed that over the course of 98 years of development, the Việt Nam Revolutionary Press, founded and led by President Hồ Chí Minh, had always accompanied the revolutionary struggles, making significant contributions to the cause of national construction and defence, affirming and elevating Việt Nam's position, strength and reputation.

He expressed his profound gratitude to veteran journalists, leaders of press agencies and members of the jury board of the first Diên Hồng Award - the national press award on the National Assembly and People’s Councils for carefully selecting the 67 most outstanding works out of 3,328 entries to be honoured at the award ceremony on June 9, with their dedication, high sense of responsibility, fairness, objectivity and extensive experience.

The top legislator suggested press management agencies continue to fine-tune policies and mechanisms regarding press and information activities in the new period, firstly amending the Press Law with regulations on taxes, fees, and charges that are in line with the nature of each type of media and development trends of the press economy.

The immediate and long-term urgent task would be to accelerate digital transformation in the press field in line with the vision and roadmap linked to the digital economy and traditional press economy, while enhancing the application of artificial intelligence, big data, and new technologies in the field in a synchronous and effective manner, he said.

Huệ noted that leaders and managers of the press system must keep improving their political mettle, sense of responsibility, and management skills. They should also pay even more attention to improving the quality of journalists and editors in terms of political astuteness, professional competence and ethics.

The NA leader believes that in the near future, the press will continue providing full and timely coverage of the activities of the NA and People's Councils at all levels for the public and international friends, promptly conveying the thoughts and aspirations of voters and people to the NA, helping to improve the operational efficiency of the NA and People's Councils and building images of the NA that is increasingly democratic, rule-of-law oriented, professional, modern, friendly and close to the people.

In conclusion, Huệ wished that journalists would always keep the flame of enthusiasm burning in their hearts and make even greater contributions to the noble cause they have chosen, deserving to be "revolutionary soldiers" as President Hồ Chí Minh once expected. He also hoped that veteran journalists would continue guiding younger generations of journalists so that they would confidently and steadfastly accompany the Party, people, and the country. VNA/VNS