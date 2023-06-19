Con Man Wins Award for Best True Crime Podcast on Spotify

Steve Comisar is a reformed con man and an actor. He’s also a podcaster who just won an award for best new true crime podcast.

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, June 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Reformed con man and actor Steve Comisar has finally found his niche. Yesterday, Comisar's new podcast, Scam Junkie, won the Spotify award for best new true crime podcast. The ratings clearly show that Comisar's podcast is getting more popular every day as the public is trying to hear all the episodes and learn the secrets of scamming from The Don of Con himself. Comisar shows how the techniques used to perpetrate a scam can also be used legally to improve every aspect of your personal and business life. Comisar shows you how to legally make big money and easily attract members of the opposite sex.Spotify is the world's largest and most successful platform for popular podcasts. Joe Rogan is raking in millions of dollars every month with his award winning podcast. Con man and actor Steve Comisar aka Brett Champion, The Don of Con is right behind Rogan with an audience base that is growing by leaps and bounds every day. Winning awards like this will skyrocket Comisar's ratings even higher and make him more successful and popular. A month ago Comisar barely knew what a podcast was. Fast forward a month later and Comisar's true crime podcast Scam Junkie is topping the charts on Spotify as the public is chomping at the bit for more episodes.Molly Goldman, Comisar's manager says, "His voice is calm, confident, like a pilots. You immediately trust him and want to write him a check. He knocked out the first episode in one take. He's very charming and charismatic. He's also a classically trained method actor and he's very good at it. If this award is any indication on what the future may bring for him, watch out Hollywood, here comes your next star." Comisar is 59 and resides in Los Angeles, California. The first 5 episodes of his podcast, Scam Junkie, are available now on Spotify.